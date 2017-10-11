Edric Funk Named Director of Toro Center for Advanced Turf Technology

The Toro Company is pleased to announce that Edric Funk has been named director of its Center for Advanced Turf Technology (CATT). He succeeds Dana Lonn, who retired in June of 2017 after 48 years with the company.

In his new role, Funk will have responsibility for leading a team of engineers, agronomists and product development professionals to identify emerging industry trends and develop the next generation of solutions that address the needs of customers, while bridging future technologies that drive sustainability, productivity and efficiency. The CATT team works alongside customers, academic institutions and leading researchers to make progress in a number of areas, including autonomous operations, labor productivity, environmental concerns, such as emissions and alternative fuels, and precision turf management, including irrigation efficiency and soil moisture sensing.

Before joining Toro in 1996, Funk worked as a research scientist for the University of Minnesota. Since he joined Toro, he has held a number of positions at the company, beginning as a design engineer. In 2003, Funk transitioned to product marketing and managed various product lines across multiple divisions. Most recently, Funk served as director of worldwide product marketing in Toro’s Commercial Business.

Funk holds a bachelor of science degree in agricultural engineering from the University of Minnesota, as well as an MBA with a focus on marketing and strategic management from the University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Management.

“We are excited to have Edric’s leadership in furthering the work of our CATT team,” said Richard M. Olson, president and CEO of The Toro Company. “He will be able to apply his diverse background in strategy development, product management and engineering technologies to define CATT’s future focus. His leadership style, strength in building relationships and constant desire for learning will serve Toro well as we help fulfill our mission to be innovation leaders.”

The Toro Company www.toro.com