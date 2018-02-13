Davis elected 2018 president of GCSAA

Darren J. Davis, the golf course superintendent at Olde Florida Golf Club in Naples, Fla., has been elected to a one-year term as president of the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America (GCSAA) at the association’s annual meeting Feb. 8, held in conjunction with the Golf Industry Show in San Antonio.

Davis, a certified golf course superintendent (CGCS), served as vice president of the association in 2017 and has been a member of the association’s board of directors since 2012. A 28-year member of GCSAA, Davis is a past president of the Everglades GCSA and a past president of the Florida GCSA and Florida Turfgrass Association. He is currently a director with the Musser International Turfgrass Foundation. In 2004, the FGCSA honored him with its Distinguished Service Award, and in 2011 the FTGA presented Davis with the Wreath of Grass – the association’s highest award.

A native of Tallahassee, Fla., he earned a turfgrass management certificate from Penn State University in 1991. He also obtained an associate in arts degree from Tallahassee Community College in 1987 and a bachelor of arts degree in communications from Florida Gulf Coast University in 2007.

“Becoming president is a privilege that I don’t take lightly,” said Davis. “I hope I am able to give the association back even a fraction of what it’s given to me.”

Other elected officers were Rafael Barajas, CGCS and director of golf course operations at Boca Grove Plantation in Boca Raton, Fla., as vice president, and John R. Fulling Jr., CGCS and grounds and facilities manager at Kalamazoo (Mich.) Country Club, as secretary/treasurer.

Past president Peter J. Grass, CGCS and golf course superintendent at Hilands Golf Club in Billings, Mont., retires from board service.

In addition, delegates voted to approve 11 changes to the association’s bylaws.

