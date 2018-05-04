Cox Is Perfect Fit for Oulton Hall

The man who provided John Letters Tour truck club-fitting services for the likes of former Ryder Cup captain Sam Torrance has taken up a new role as golf retail manager at Oulton Hall, in Leeds. PGA professional David Cox, 44, has returned to his home county for the position at the RBH-managed resort, following a two-year spell as a custom-fit specialist at one of the UK’s leading golf retailers in Nottinghamshire.

Before that he spent five years with John Letters, where his responsibilities included building bespoke clubs for Tour professionals such as Torrance, David Frost and the 2013 European Senior Tour order of merit winner, Paul Wesselingh.

It was in 2002 that the then teaching professional started to become more involved with retail, taking on an additional role as store manager at a venue in Harrogate. The switch soon paid dividends, for both Cox and his employers, as the Rotherham-born pro consistently exceeded his sales targets at each of his consequent roles, even being voted ‘merchandiser of the year’ at Direct Golf, during a seven-year stint as store manager at its Walsall branch.

Cox explained: “Having the opportunity to work at a venue like Oulton Hall does not come up very often so I was thrilled to be offered the opportunity to take up this position. It’s a great venue, not only for golf – with its 27 holes and renowned academy – but it also has a fabulous four-star hotel with the outstanding facilities that offers.

“I’m dedicated to improving team performance through training and motivation and I hope my extensive knowledge of the golf market will benefit Oulton Hall, its members and its hotel guests as we move forward.”

Oulton Hall’s director of golf, Jon Pilkington, added: “David brings great experience to the role, not just in successful retailing but also in leadership. He’s consistently delivered excellent results in his previous posts and we were delighted to be able to bring him in to supplement an already exceptional golf team.”

Oulton Hall – managed by RBH, the UK’s leading independent hotel management company – features 27 holes designed by leading golf course architect Dave Thomas and outstanding practice facilities, boasting the north of England’s leading golf performance centre.

Along with Oulton Hall’s renowned golf academy, the top venue offers a range of other facilities aimed at fine-tuning your swing, while the Claret Jug course restaurant is the ideal place to re-energise after a long day on the course. Its unique 18th-century former family mansion is the perfect choice for a hotel, with landscaped gardens, sweeping spiral staircases and a state-of-the-art spa.

As the largest golf resort operator in the UK, RBH manages nine championship and tournament golf courses across the UK, hosting events from the European Tour, European Seniors Tour, Ladies European Tour and the PGA.

Oulton Hall www.qhotels.co.uk/our-locations/oulton-hall

RBH www.rbhmanagement.com