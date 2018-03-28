Appointment of PGA Golf Professional at Antognolla Golf Strengthens Team & Services

Antognolla Golf are delighted to announce the appointment of Giovanni Losso as their PGA Golf Professional. The appointment of Giovanni is another significant step in the new chapter for Antognolla, which has recently commenced a significant investment to transform its 12th century castle, existing golf course and estate into an exclusive international resort.

Giovanni, a level 2 PGA of GB & Ireland Golf Professional, will work under the direction of César Burguière, the Golf Director, who joined to lead the Golf at Antognolla in November 2017. Born in Udine, Northern Italy, Giovanni has also spent seven years in the US, allowing him to perfect his English. He has combined his golf education with those of wine making, which will be a great asset to his new role in Umbria, a place renowned for wines and gastronomy.

César Burguière commented, “From the moment we interviewed Giovanni, we knew he was the right person and character to strengthen our team at Antognolla. His excellent education with the PGA of GB & Ireland gives him a great coaching platform and his other interests will also be a great asset to Antognolla as the project develops. Antognolla has not had a full time Golf Professional previously and this is another important investment as Antognolla transforms into one of Europe’s finest luxury resorts.”

After starting his professional career at his home Club, Udine GC, part of the Villaverde Hotel & Resort, Giovanni spent time coaching in Austria and for the last two years, as Golf Professional at PlayGolf London, one of the busiest golf centres in the UK.

Giovanni stated: “My aim was to return to my home country in a position that would develop my career. I could not really have wished for a better opportunity than with Antognolla. It is exciting to be joining César and the team at the start of an incredible journey. I am looking forward to developing the coaching service and programmes at Antognolla and helping the team develop the resort.”

The Robert Trent Jones Junior designed golf course at Antognolla, which was originally opened in 2000, is currently undergoing a renovation and upgrade programme.

Top picture: The golf course and castle at Antognolla

Antognolla Golf http://antognolla.com/golf/

Antognolla Luxury Resort & Residences http://antognolla.com/