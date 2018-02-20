59club Service Excellence Awards: 2018 Golf Industry ‘Oscar’ Nominees Announced

The nominations for the 8th annual 59club Service Excellence Awards Ceremony, which takes place at The Grove on February 26, 2018, have been announced.

The awards ceremony, regarded by many as the ‘Oscars’ of the golf industry, will recognise sales and service excellence, and offers individuals, teams, management and venues the chance to gain recognition for their performance during 2017 across all business elements – sales, service, operations, retail and management.

59club will also present its coveted Gold, Silver and Bronze Flag Awards on the night to golf resorts and private-member clubs, which not only excel in service delivery, but also provide excellent facilities for golfers to enjoy. The finale of the evening will see 59club crown the Ultimate Members Club and the Ultimate Golf Resort.

The Belfry Hotel & Resort, Celtic Manor Resort, Emirates Golf Club, Gleneagles, The Grove and Trump International Golf Club, Dubai are just some of the big-name golf venues vying for accolades at this year’s ceremony.

Leading the nominations is the team at Breadsall Priory, which is up for nine awards, closely followed by Rockliffe Hall with seven nominations and the Forest of Arden with six.

Emirates Golf Club and Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club are each up for five awards, while Dubai Golf Group is again in contention to retain the title of ‘Golf Group of the Year’, for the fourth consecutive year. This year they face stiff competition from Arabella Golf, Foxhills / Farleigh Collection and three-time winner Marriott Golf, who’s individual clubs boast 22 nominations across the various awards categories.

To ensure venues of all sizes are recognised for their outstanding levels of achievement, 59club segment the clubs into two categories, relating to the average green fee of either above or below £75 per person, for each of the five following awards: ‘golf operations team of the year’ ‘golf retail manager of the year’, ‘food and beverage manager of the year’, ‘greenkeeper of the year’, and ‘golf manager of the year’.

Venues such as Breadsall Priory, Celtic Manor Resort, Castelconturbia, Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, Forest of Arden, Forest Pines, Gleneagles, Ladybank, Monte Rei, Rockliffe Hall, Slaley Hall, The Belfry Hotel & Resort, The Grove, Trump International Golf Club, Dubai and Worsley Park have all received multiple nominations.

Other awards to be presented on the night include the leading; ‘individual golf sales performance’, ‘golf sales team of the year’ ‘membership sales team of the year’ and ‘individual membership sales performance’.

Simon Wordsworth, chief executive at 59club and a Fellow of the PGA, explained: “The event offers a great opportunity for those within the industry to get together and recognise the best individuals and teams for their outstanding performance over the past 12 months.

“The ceremony will once again illustrate how the 59club awards are like no other – recognising all venues, irrespective of size – for the level of service consistency they deliver to members and visitors. And it’s all judged objectively and quantifiably, as the results are based on real data collected by 59club’s team of mystery shoppers throughout 2017”.

The 59club awards’ evening is supported by CGI, Club Car, Golfbreaks.com, Golf Genius, Kennet, Tacit, Toro, 3d-ifs, Club Face, Albatros, BIGGA, Colt Mackenzie McNair, Comm Version, Course Mate, Design Elegance, England Golf, Fluid Productions, Foremost, Foresight Sports, GCMA, Golf Retailing, Golftell, Landmark Golf Marketing & Communications, PlayMoreGolf, The PGA and Thomas Lyte.

59club benchmarking has become the industry standard for measuring and comparing customer-service levels, analysing all key revenue streams for golf, leisure and hospitality venues, and is committed to the on-going development of club managers and PGA professionals.

To book a place at the awards’ evening taking place at The Grove, Monday February 26th – please contact naime@theaspirationgroup.com

For more information and to view the list of Award Nominations visit www.59club.com