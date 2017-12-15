5-Star Evans Receives Prestigious PGA Professional Award

Managing Director and Co-Owner of the Centurion Club, Scott Evans (PGA of GB&I), has been awarded the 2017 5-Star Professional Award by the PGAs of Europe, in recognition of his outstanding work in various areas of golf.

Evans’ vast experience of working in some of the world’s best golf facilities, including creating the hugely successful Centurion Club, make him a worthy winner of the award that acknowledges those who show the highest standards and achievements in the areas of expertise and activity they have been involved with.

“I am very honoured to receive this award – to be accepted and recognised by your peers and colleagues is everything you work towards,” said Evans in his acceptance speech video shown to guests of the 2017 Annual Congress Gala Awards Dinner supported by Rolex at Costa Navarino in Greece.

“Receiving the award means so much to my family and I – there’s a lot of people to thank from throughout my career, young and old, past and present, who have been a huge help and support – I really accept this on their behalf as much as my own. It’s a tough business we’re in and I just wanted to be tougher than the rest…it comes from Scottish grit, determination and doing the best job that I can.”

Described as a great example for those working in golf management and a consummate professional, Evans joins the outstanding roll of honour that reflects the extreme merits, diversity and international nature of PGAs of Europe 5-Star Professional Winners, which include Ryder Cup Captains and Open Champions since the award began in 1992.

Evans began his career training as a Civil Engineer and carried out his PGA training under the guidance of the much-respected former PGA of Great Britain & Ireland Captain, Bill Watson, at Whitecraigs Golf Club until 1990.

He then moved on to work in the USA at the prestigious Tom Weiskopf-designed Troon Golf and Country Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, working alongside Weiskopf himself and also the creator of Troon Golf, Dana Garmany; a move that would prove to be the catalyst for his career in club management.

Evans worked in Arizona for two years, and by 1995 had also worked through the opening stages of Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club with Peter Downie, and Loch Lomond Golf Club with Paul Dellanzo.

In 1996 and at the age of 28 he moved on to Bearwood Lakes Golf Club in the UK where he was responsible for taking the project from the latter stages of construction through to the finished product. It was here he spent 10 years working under Ray Wilson of Southern Golf fame and seeing first-hand the construction of some of Europe’s finest golf courses.

Adding another big name club to his CV, Evans moved on to the London Club as General Manager in 2005 where he was instrumental in turning around the fortunes of the club and creating an agreement with the European Tour that ultimately led to its hosting of two London Senior Masters, two European Opens and a World Matchplay Championship.

Moving back to Troon Golf in 2007, he then worked on many new European projects whilst becoming Managing Director of the La Quinta Resort in Marbella, overseeing its renovation whilst introducing the European Seniors Tour Benahavis Senior Masters.

In 2010, Evans continued his journey to where he is now with the development of the Centurion Club just outside London, where he recently received the award from PGAs of Europe Chief Executive, Ian Randell (pictured above, right), and PGAs of Europe Honorary President, George O’Grady CBE (pictured above, left).

Finding a piece of land just 30 minutes from central London was just the first step in a journey that, along with his Dutch business partners Bert Pronk and Andre Hendriks, has led to the creation of a club that is now famed for its forward-thinking approach, including an acclaimed golf course, a unique membership structure and, a modern club culture and facilities – such as a restaurant operated by the Michelin-starred chefs, the Galvin brothers – that are relaxing, comfortable and high quality in equal measure.

The club has also gained international recognition for becoming the venue of the innovative European Tour GolfSixes event that began earlier this year. Centurion has been instrumental in the success of the revolutionary format of two-man teams from 16 different countries that brought over 9,000 spectators through the club’s gates, and also gave it huge exposure to millions of people around the world with its extensive TV coverage.

The development of the club is a great example of the dedication, drive and expertise that Evans has, having overcome many challenges, including the development of a successful and sustainable facility during one of the worst economic periods in our lifetime.

With this exceptional list of facilities and clubs that Evans has poured heart and soul into, he is more than worthy of being named a 5-Star Professional.

