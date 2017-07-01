Deer Creek Transforms Range Experience with Power Tee

Power Tee, the World Leader in Golf Range Automation, has recently installed their automated teeing system at Deer Creek RV Golf & Country Club in Davenport, FL and the customers are absolutely loving the improvements to their practice sessions.

Endorsed by golfing legend and 2018 Ryder Cup Captain, Jim Furyk, Power Tee is also available at 4 Ryder Cup destinations including Le Golf National, the 2018 location.

Deer Creek RV Golf & Country Club offers an 18-hole executive golf course with a full driving range that includes the automated teeing system Power Tee, a practice putting green, chipping areas, and a practice bunker. Other amenities include tennis, shuffleboard, pickleball, horseshoes, basketball, large swimming pool with hot tub, Tiki Bar, Snack Bar, and a full array of golf products in the Pro Shop.

The property opened in 1987 and in 2016 was awarded the #3 Most Improved Golf Course in the entire United States from Golf Advisor. This is due to the outstanding golf course maintenance team led by Ryan Herren and the innovative approach to his agronomic program. Due to the great conditions of the golf course, rounds played have been consistently increasing every month since Ryan took over 3 years ago.

We caught up with Douglas Meek, the Director of Golf at Deer Creek RV Golf & Country Club and asked him how he discovered Power Tee and how it is impacting the range there.

“Power Tee sales representative Pete Proctor came by the Pro Shop late one afternoon as I was leaving for the day. He said he just needed a couple of minutes to introduce a new product for the driving range. I was tired after a rather busy day and ready to go home but I thought, let’s hear him out.

“The idea of an automated teeing system peaked my interest because our golf course is in a retirement community and I knew my members would love not having to reach down and tee the ball up every time they swing.

“I’m so proud that I took the short amount of time to listen to Pete’s sales pitch. With his and Martin Wyeth’s support, I approached our Board of Directors about conducting a risk free 30-day trial of the Power Tees and we haven’t looked back since.

“The system was installed in late December 2016 during our peak season and the balls are flying out of the driving range, even during our slow season. Our sales numbers have increased dramatically over last year’s sales and in the first three months we made enough off the Power Tees to pay the lease for the rest of the year. The additional revenue from the Power Tees has allowed us to continue making improvements to the property.

“And, it’s not just the older members who love the Power Tees. When a golfer requests balls for the driving range we direct them to the Power Tees, explain how simple the system is and tell them about developing a repeatable swing because you don’t have to change your grip or stance unless you need to make adjustments.

“I have had many golfers come back in the Pro Shop just raving about how great their experience was and they were going to go tell their friends and come back again. Young and old love the Power Tees’ simplicity and ease of use and they do keep coming back for more.

“The team at Power Tee believes in customer service and they live it every day. We had a problem with one of the motors and I called to report it. I replaced the motor with the spare I had in stock and the next day I had a new motor to replace the spare. Each time I have had a question, they have been there with fantastic support. I highly recommend Power Tee because not only do they pay for themselves quickly, the team at Power Tee are just the best. Awesome company with a great product. You should call for your free trial today.”

The Power Tee automated teeing system elevates any and all practice facilities as it combines the finest synthetic hitting mats which prevent wrist jarring with a teeing system offering multiple tee heights which not only improves a golfer’s swing but transforms an already great driving range into an extraordinary driving range.

YouTube link to interview with Douglas at the 2017 PGA Merchandise Show in Orlando https://youtu.be/Aqlf8Azc6U8

Deer Creek RV Golf & Country Club http://deercreekrv.com/

Power Tee www.powertee.com

