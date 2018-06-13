Wishon Golf Launches Versatile New Rail Series Hybrids

Specialist custom club maker Wishon Golf has launched a series of innovative new Rail-Series hybrids designed to help the golfer make a more consistent contact with the golf ball no matter where they find themselves – on or off the fairway.

World renowned clubhead designer Tom Wishon said, “The new 318 Rail-Series Hybrid consists of a two-piece head made from investment cast stainless steel that features two ‘rails’ on the sole of the club. The dual rails design allows the club to slide through grass to assist the golfer in making good contact with the ball even in the longer grass often found on the edges of the fairway and in the rough.”

Weight has been moved towards the rear of the club where it combines with the weight of the rails to produce a club head with a low centre of gravity. This combined with higher than average loft gets the ball airborne soon after contact with a trajectory that allows the ball to land softly.

The face of the club has undergone a custom heat treatment that enables the 431-stainless steel face to be made thinner, encouraging the golfer to achieve good distance and control from any lie.

Tom Wishon added, “Clubfitters should note that a maximum of 18g of extra weight can be added to the club head by means of twin weight bores in the sole and hosel. This means the clubfitter can prescribe a wide range of shaft weight and club length options to suit any golfer whilst maintaining a suitable swingweight or MOI.”

As with all Wishon head designs, the new 318RS Hybrid has a bendable hosel for adjusting lie and face angle, making this a very versatile club head.

The Wishon 318 Rail-Series Hybrids are available in 3 lofts – #3 (22°), #4 (25°), #5 (28°) – and right hand only from UK component distributors Diamond Golf.

For more information call FREE in the UK 0800 083 7388 or +44 1903 726999 from overseas or email sales@diamondgolf.co.uk or visit www.wishongolf.com

Pictured top: Tom Wishon