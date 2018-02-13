Titleist Introduces All-New Tour Soft Golf Balls

The continued pursuit of breakthrough technology and performance by Titleist golf ball engineers has resulted in the all-new Titleist Tour Soft golf balls, available in golf shops across the UK & Ireland, from February 1st.

For golfers demanding improved feel, the invention of Titleist Tour Soft – the softest-feeling golf ball in its category – delivers an all-round better performance. Tour Soft’s innovative design combines the largest core ever engineered into a Titleist golf ball with ultra-thin cover technology to provide responsive feel, very fast speed for commanding distance and excellent short game performance.

Michael Mahoney, Vice President, Titleist Golf Ball Marketing, said: ““We knew based on breakthroughs being made in R&D that there was an opportunity to deliver a brand new high-performance golf ball that would lead the category in terms of soft compression feel.

“Ultimately, because of our exhaustive and iterative prototyping process, we were able to deliver everything we wanted in Tour Soft – and more. It’s not only the softest ball in the category. It’s better and longer than Chrome Soft, TP5 and Tour B RXS.”

New Titleist Tour Soft Technology and Performance:

Category-leading soft feel, commanding distance, and excellent short game performance.

The largest Titleist core ever produces category-leading soft feel and high ball speed for commanding distance. In developing Tour Soft’s core, the Titleist Golf Ball R&D and Operations teams were challenged to surpass previously accepted core size limitations in order to produce a golf ball that feels better and is longer or just as long as the competition.

A new ultra-thin 4CE grafted cover made with TCU Process Technology generates advanced short game control. Innovations in the manufacturing process at Titleist Ball Plant 2 in Massachusetts allowed engineers to mould the extremely thin, very soft cover formulation – made from a proprietary blend of four different materials – uniformly across the surface.

A new spherically-tiled 342 cuboctahedron dimple design, optimised for the new Tour Soft construction, delivers a penetrating trajectory and consistent flight. Tour Soft, available in both white and high-optic yellow, replaces and improves upon the prior generation NXT Tour and NXT Tour S golf ball models in the Titleist golf ball family.

Tour Soft, available in both white and high-optic yellow, replaces and improves upon the prior generation NXT Tour and NXT Tour S golf ball models in the Titleist golf ball family.

More than 19,000 golfers participated in the white box testing and validation process for the new Titleist Tour Soft, with golfers receiving prototype golf balls for on-course evaluation. Player feedback was then gathered through Team Titleist and shared with Titleist R&D. This included a three-ball blind prototype test in January 2017 that led to some key insights toward the Tour Soft development.

New Titleist Tour Soft golf balls are available in golf shops throughout the UK & Ireland from February 1st 2018. Tour Soft models include white and high-optic yellow options with play numbers 1-4.

SRP £32.00 per dozen

Titleist https://www.titleist.co.uk/golf-balls