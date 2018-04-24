Titleist Introduces All-New AVX Golf Balls

The breakthrough performance of Titleist AVX – a new high-performance golf ball providing remarkable distance and exceptionally soft feel through proprietary core, cover and aerodynamic technologies – will now be available to golfers everywhere.

A comprehensive test market conducted in Arizona, California and Florida from October 2017 to January 2018 resulted in the resounding validation of AVX, particularly among golfers who prioritise distance and extremely soft feel.

Launched this week in golf shops across the U.S., Titleist AVX will be available in golf shops across the UK and Ireland from July 2 2018. The precision manufacturing of AVX at Titleist Ball Plant 3 in New Bedford, Mass. – also home to the industry-leading Pro V1 and Pro V1x models – has been accelerated in order to meet golfer demand.

“Golfers have spoken loud and clear about the performance of AVX,” said Michael Mahoney, Vice President, Titleist Golf Ball Marketing. “While our R&D team is constantly exploring new golf ball technologies, only a limited number of prototypes ever make it past the initial machine and player testing phases. AVX stood out from the beginning. Ultimately, it was important to let golfers decide whether this golf ball had a place in our line and the results of our test market were emphatic. Many golfers were waiting for a product like AVX – our lowest flying, lowest spinning and softest feeling high performance golf ball – to help them play their best.”

AVX Technology and Performance: Featuring a proprietary multi-component construction, AVX delivers remarkable distance and penetrating flight, very low long game and iron spin, exceptionally soft feel and premium scoring control through the following new technologies:

An innovative high speed, low compression core technology results in a powerful engine to drive remarkable distance with exceptionally soft feel.

The invention of a new high flex casing layer enhances speed and controls spin to promote even greater distance.

The proprietary GRN41 thermoset cast urethane elastomer cover has been specifically formulated by Titleist Golf Ball R&D to deliver premium scoring control with exceptionally soft feel and long -lasting durability.

has been specifically formulated by Titleist Golf Ball R&D to deliver premium scoring control with exceptionally soft feel and long -lasting durability. A unique catenary aerodynamic design delivers a piercing, low trajectory while providing a consistent ball flight on all shots.

AVX is made by Titleist associates in the company’s state-of-the-art Ball Plant 3 manufacturing facility to the highest performance and quality specifications in the industry, ensuring the most consistent performance ball to ball, and dozen to dozen.

AVX is offered in both white and high-optic yellow.

“During the test market, we heard from a lot of golfers playing competitive models who realised they had been giving up performance in order to play a softer feeling golf ball,” added Mahoney. “With AVX, not only were they getting the feel that they love, they were also getting longer distance with great performance in the short game – and they were playing better. That’s the reason so many golfers are talking about this golf ball.”

Availability: Launched this week in golf shops across the U.S., new Titleist AVX golf balls will be available in the UK & Ireland from July 2 2018 at an SRP of £52

For further information: www.titleist.co.uk