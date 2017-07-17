TaylorMade Golf Introduces Special Editions for Royal Birkdale

The oldest Major Championship heads to the west coast of England this week as the world’s best compete for the Claret Jug at Royal Birkdale. To celebrate, TaylorMade Golf is launching a range of bags and headcovers inspired by England’s famous flag colours to celebrate the staging of the 2017 Championship.

Tour Staff Bag

Drawing additional insight from the philosophy of the course’s clubhouse architect, the staff bag utilises intricate art deco patterns and features the famous red and white colours of the St George’s cross that adorns England’s flag. It also boasts a Union Jack lining as a nod towards the British heritage of hosting the Open Championship, whilst the striking gold top trim completes the premium look. A total of 12 pockets allows for excellent storage whilst a 6-way velour top divider keeps the clubs organised. Complete with umbrella sleeve, towel clip, rain hood and zip off belly panel for embroidery, the bag provides everything you’d expect from a Tour level staff bag. This bag will be used by all of the TaylorMade staff professionals during the Championship week.

Available now priced at an RRP of £399, €549, EIRE 449, CHF 599, SEK 5219, NOK 5199, DKK 3999.

FlexTech Stand Bag

The FlexTech Stand Bag features the same nod to the St George’s cross, with the red/white colour scheme and the Union Jack lining. The patented FlexTech base ensures clubs don’t stick, through a smooth collapsible base and full length dividers. A water-resistant micro-suede lined pocket keep valuables safe whilst a large internal cooler pocket will keep drinks cold.

Available now priced at an RRP of £189, €249, EIRE 229, CHF 279, SEK 2399, NOK 2379, DKK 1879.

Headcover

Rounding off the theme, the headcover features the same red detailing as seen on the bags, with a full Union Jack lining and a Velcro closure. White piping finishes off the synthetic leather putter cover that is a must for the patriotic golfer.

Available now priced at an RRP of £30, €40, EIRE 36, CHF 44, SEK 379, NOK 379, DKK 379, DKK 299.

TaylorMade Golf www.taylormadegolf.com

Tweet