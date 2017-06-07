SkyTrak adds family fun in Creative Golf 3D partnership

A new partnership with European golf simulator firm Creative Golf 3D now enables golfers to play family-friendly games such as Smash The Windows and Fantasy Putting on their SkyTrak – as well as a selection of European golf courses not found in other simulators.

SkyTrak users can now upgrade to the Creative Golf 3D Basic Package, giving them access to five spectacular European courses: The Oxfordshire Golf Club in England, Golf Blue Green Pléneuf-Val-André in France, Golf Club München Eichenried in Germany, Dachstein – Tauern Golf & Country Club in Austria, and Golf Resort Black Stork in Slovakia.

In addition, Creative Golf 3D also includes various themed driving ranges and practice facilities including Fairytale Golf Course, Island Targets and Castle Park MiniGolf, with breaking-windows games in scenes such as Abandoned Factory and House Demolition offering golfers a literally smashing time on the SkyTrak.

Ten extra Creative Golf 3D Course Pack Sets are also available, offering a round of golf at over 100 additional courses including well-known British and Irish venues such as Chart Hills, Ballybunion and Portmarnock.

“We are always looking to offer more features and options to our SkyTrak users and we are thrilled to add a simulation offering with a European emphasis,” said James Holmes, UK & European Sales Manager for SkyCaddie. “Creative Golf 3D brings a new family-entertainment aspect to the SkyTrak platform, as well as expanding our real-course offerings worldwide.

“Creative Golf 3D will appeal to serious golfers who like to play a variety of real-world golf courses in the comfort of an indoor setting, as well as to families and younger SkyTrak users who enjoy fun golf games. And of course, while you’re having fun on the SkyTrak, you’re also improving your golf game.”

The Creative Golf 3D software is designed by Slovakia-based DATAcrea. CEO Alexander Timko said: “We are honoured to become part of the SkyTrak platform, and we appreciate the opportunity to offer Creative Golf to the fast-growing global SkyTrak community.”

Creative Golf 3D software is PC-compatible, and available to SkyTrak users via an annual subscription or a one-time purchase. The extra Course Pack Sets can be added with a one-time purchase. A subscription to the annual SkyTrak Game Improvement Package is required.

SkyTrak and Creative Golf 3D software packages online at www.skytrakgolf.com

