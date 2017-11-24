PowaKaddy Launches Revolutionary Cart Bag

PowaKaddy, the market-leading electric trolley brand, is set to revolutionise the cart bag sector in 2018 with an incredible new, super-lightweight Dri-Edition model that boasts four-times the waterproof performance of all standard models on the market.

Weighing just 2kg, the high-performance Dri-Edition bag incorporates a hydrostatic-rated fabric of over 10,000mm, which is four times the performance of most waterproof bags found on the market. Using a super-lightweight Nylon fabric, as well as superior seam-sealing methods and a special coating, the new Dri-Edition bag is one of only a few models available with a 10,000mm hydrostatic pressure rating.

Whilst most waterproof bags come with hydrostatic ratings between 1,200mm and 2,500mm, the Dri-Edition’s lightweight, technical fabric enables a premium coating to deliver superior waterproof performance and ensure golfers’ belongings and clubs stay dry in the heaviest of downpours. The perfect bag for the ever-changing British weather conditions, the Dri-Edition is available in five colour options, with a classy Gunmetal running throughout.

“The Dri-Edition marks a major advancement in cart bag technology and we believe it offers a fantastic opportunity for retailers to boost bag sales further in 2018,” said PowaKaddy CEO, David Catford. “We introduced the first Dri-Edition back in 2016 and it has sold extremely well, but the investment we’ve made in the incredible new lightweight waterproof fabric should provide an even stronger sales tool for our trade partners moving forward.”

Dri-Edition Cart Bag Key Features:

Waterproof heat-sealed waterproof fabric

10,000mm hydrostatic pressure rating

Super lightweight design

14 Individual dividers with Lift Handle

7 storage pockets

Drinks cooler pocket

PowaKaddy Key Lock system

External umbrella loop

Karabiner glove and towel holder

Rain Hood

5 available colours: Black/Gunmetal/Yellow, Black/Gunmetal/Red, Black/Gunmetal/Hot Pink, Black/Gunmetal/Blue, Gunmetal/Black/Silver

Retailers interested in the new PowaKaddy Dri-Edition cart bag should contact their Area Sales Manager or call the brand direct on 01795 473555. The Dri-Edition will be available at retail from March 2018.

PowaKaddy www.powakaddy.com