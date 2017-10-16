PowaKaddy Launches New GPS Rental Trolley For 2018

The market-leading electric trolley brand PowaKaddy is set to offer golf club professionals and resorts a great opportunity to boost profits and double their rentals investment in just two months with an exciting new GPS rental trolley for 2018.

The brand’s FW7s GPS, the world’s first electric trolley with integrated GPS, has been met with a strong seal of approval from media, retailers and golfers since its launch in June, prompting the No.1 brand to make a GPS rental model available for PGA Professionals and resorts to increase revenue further next year. Billed as ‘The Ultimate Cash Machine’, the new GPS rental trolley is available to order from PowaKaddy Area Sales Managers now.

Helping to deliver a super-fast return on investment, the new GPS rental trolley promises to offer golf clubs not only a more exciting rental option with a higher charge-out rate, but also an incredibly intelligent, premium product that can increase retail sales. The new simple to use trolley will provide fast, accurate distances to the front, centre and back of greens – ensuring golfers can obtain GPS without getting any external devices out from their bag and therefore helping to speed up play.

“We’ve seen a sharp increase in the number of clubs – big and small – taking on rental fleets in recent years largely because it provides an extremely fast return on investment, as well as a fantastic ‘try before you buy’ option,” said David Catford, PowaKaddy CEO.

“We believe the new GPS rental trolley takes profit opportunities onto a whole new level for PGA Professionals and resorts, offering them a more exciting and premium rental option that can double their investment in two months or less. The feedback we’ve had from our stockists also suggests that a GPS rental cart will speed up play, therefore allowing more rounds to be played and generating more revenue.”

PowaKaddy will also supply PGA Professionals with a short video on the new GPS rental trolley, which can be used to send to members and help generate increased business in 2018.

Available for golf clubs and resorts to order now, the new GPS rental trolley is set to offer PGA Professionals a host of benefits in 2018, including:

Doubling of investment in just two months

An exciting rental option with GPS built into one super-intelligent handle

A higher charge-out rate to members and visitors

A ‘try before you buy’ option to help increase retail sales

Quicker speed of play allowing more rounds to be played

Increased customer satisfaction for members and visitors

The new PowaKaddy GPS rental trolley will come with a powerful, near silent 230 watt motor and a 36 hole Lithium battery covered by a 2-year warranty. It will be available in a Polar White frame with optional numbered rental signs to suit individual club or resort preferences.

One of the first PGA Professionals to put the new PowaKaddy GPS technology into action was Jon Salter at Ullesthorpe Golf Club in the East Midlands. “Without doubt, having the GPS on the trolley screen speeds up play as you don’t have to check a device that is in the bag,” said Salter. “The FW7s GPS is brilliant and probably the best bit of kit this year.”

PGA Professionals interested in a new PowaKaddy GPS rental fleet for 2018 should contact their Area Sales Manager now or call PowaKaddy direct on 01795 473555.

