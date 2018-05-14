New Platform to Help Golf Clubs Manage Reputation and Sales Online

Golf clubs across the UK and Ireland can now boost their revenue and reputation online thanks to a marketing platform provided by BRS Golf, the tech division of leading online tee time provider GolfNow.

Plus by GolfNow, currently used by more than 1,300 courses throughout North America, enables clubs to maximize revenue with auto-pricing, track golfer satisfaction through social media and online reviews, and better understand their competitive landscape through analytics – combining expert consultation and proprietary technology to help golf courses manage their businesses in a competitive marketplace.

“Over the last 20 years, consumer habits have changed and golf clubs need to adapt to the changing landscape to remain competitive,” said GolfNow Market Sales Manager Stevie Brown.

“Plus by GolfNow has been created specifically to help golf clubs make this transition. It includes powerful tools to allow golf clubs to adopt dynamic pricing to maximize rounds and revenue and track golfer satisfaction through social media and online reviews.

“Knowing your competition is a critical part of any business. Plus by GolfNow is an easy-to-use tool that provides an in-depth competitive analysis with real-time monitoring of online rates from multiple marketplaces in a convenient dashboard view.

“Plus automates the search and reporting functions, and provides clubs quickly with actionable information to help them make data-driven decisions that enhance their bottom line and keep them ahead of shifts in demand,” he added.

Graham Chambers of Longhirst Hall Golf Club in Northumberland (pictured right with Now Market Sales Manager Stevie Brown) said: “The Plus by GolfNow package has surpassed my expectations, not only for the way it manages visitor rates, but also the social media control it offers, and the ease of communicating with our visitors.

“Driving business forward is hugely difficult at present, with attracting new visitor income forming a major part of our revenue stream. Golf, and the way golfers look at where to play, has changed so much over the last 10 years. I see Plus by GolfNow as a great tool to help us keep ahead of the game and work with that change to our benefit,” he added.

Golf clubs wishing to find out more about the new Plus by GolfNow platform can contact the company or request a free demo by emailing sales@golfnow.co.uk

Belfast-based GolfNow, which is owned by Golf Channel, enables golfers to easily book tee times online or via their mobile devices, whilst providing technology, support and marketing services to golf clubs using the platform to help boost sales.

Whilst GolfNow is still a relatively new side of the business, its technology platform and support team at BRS Golf has been supporting golf clubs and facilitating member bookings for years.

In late 2017, BRS Golf launched a new mobile booking app for golf clubs and their members, which already has more than 45,000 users across 1,100 clubs in Ireland and the UK.

BRS Golf was founded in 2003 by Northern Ireland golf fanatics and IT experts Brian and Rory Smith, and was acquired by GolfNow in June 2013. This strategic alliance gave the local company global status, becoming a division of the Golf Channel television network and positioning it as one of the leading providers of golf technology in the world.

Headquartered in Orlando, USA, GolfNow operates in more than 24 countries and provides tee-time access to nearly 8,000 courses for more than 3.5 million registered users worldwide.

Top picture: Pictured at the launch of the new platform are (from left) Ryan Bell and Conor Murphy of GolfNow with Eamonn Logue, Director of Golf at Hilton Templepatrick Golf and Country Club. Hilton Templepatrick is one of the first golf clubs to use Plus by GolfNow to drive business and attract visitors

GolfNow www.golfnow.co.uk

BRS Golf https://www.brsgolf.com