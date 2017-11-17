New H2 303 SS Wedge from Bettinardi

The brand new H2 303 Stainless Steel wedge from Bettinardi provides players with tried and tested technology transferred from the popular putter range. The patented Honeycomb face-milling featured between each groove creates more friction between club and ball, providing a tighter spin in both wet and dry conditions to keep the ball under control.

While the C-Groove versatile sole grind makes it easier for those delicate touches around the green or from sand.

“We chose Stainless Steel as the base metal for our wedges as it provides golfers with a sturdier feel, longer lasting and more forgiving club head,” said Sam.

The H2 303 Stainless Steel wedge is available is six loft options (50° – 60°), 64° lie and a variation of three bounce (8°, 10° or 12°). The KBS Hi-Rev Tour shaft comes as standard along with the Lamkin Crossline Cord grip. The wedges are available at a recommended retail price of £139.

For more information about the new Bettinardi wedge visit www.jsint.com