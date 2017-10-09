New Bioflow Sport One-Piece Wristband Design

Bioflow, one of the world’s leading suppliers of magnetic therapy, has a new one-piece sport wristband design for 2017 offering increased durability and resistance.

Bioflow Sport wristbands are designed to complement an active lifestyle, featuring a winning combination of Central Reverse Polarity magnet technology, teamed with a waterproof silicone wristband. Central Reverse Polarity is a strong multi-directional field of magnetism, which is patented to Bioflow and no similar method exists.

Available in a range of five colours with a RRP of £25, Bioflow Sport wristbands are trusted by many top professional golfers including former world number one, Lee Westwood. “Bioflow’s credibility and innovative approach to magnetic therapy led me to choose them as a partner,” he said. “The wristbands are so comfortable to wear and are a valuable part of my equipment.”

Earlier this year LPGA star Minjee Lee joined Team Bioflow. The Australian star golfer has been wearing Bioflow Sport Wristbands this season on the LPGA Tour and the 21-year-old, former Amateur World Number 1 has been enjoying significant success. The youngster from Perth has recorded seven top-10 finishes during the 2017 LPGA Tour season, including a tie for second in the recent LPGA Volvik Championship.

“With Bioflow, I have found a great balance – a good looking product with fantastic benefits that is incredibly versatile to wear,” said Minjee Lee. “I’m really impressed with the 2017 Sport Wristband and look forward to continuing to wear it on tour.”

Magnetic therapy is complementary, non-invasive and 100% natural and the Bioflow Sport Wristbands are the latest in a line of product innovations from the leading magnetic therapy company, designed specifically for the sports market. With over 1 million satisfied customers, Bioflow has been the magnotherapy product of choice by sports professionals and athletes worldwide for over 25 years.

Bioflow www.bioflow.co.uk