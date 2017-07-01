Motocaddy Upgrades App To Sync With Smart Cart

Motocaddy, the top-selling trolley brand, has upgraded its free GPS app in preparation for the upcoming launch of the revolutionary S5 CONNECT electric trolley this week.

Introduced at the start of the year, the Motocaddy GPS App has already reached 25,000 downloads and can be synced with the world’s first ‘Smart Cart’ or used as a stand-alone, fully-featured mobile GPS device on any compatible smartphone.

In addition to numerous other upgrades, the latest version of the App features a new ‘Pairing Mode’ that allows golfers to sync the app to the S5 CONNECT via Bluetooth™ connection. The trolley’s digital display can then be used in place of a conventional GPS to provide golfers with front, middle and back distances to the green (in yards or metres), along with the par of the hole, clock and round timer.

In addition, the new ‘Push Notification’ option enables golfers to receive and display notifications on the trolley handle, alerting them to a missed call, text message, email or range of app alerts, including WhatsApp & Facebook.

Notifications can be pre-set through the app to receive as many or as little as the golfer requires out on the course. The smartphone remains connected, even when securely placed in a golf bag pocket or being charged using the trolley’s patented USB charging port, while the app provides details of 36,000 courses worldwide.

“The response from consumers to the app and our GPS concept has been phenomenal and demonstrates what a great sales opportunity the new Smart Cart represents,” said Motocaddy Managing Director Tony Webb.

“There’s also been unprecedented demand for the S5 CONNECT model since we started selling it into the trade, because it’s another first for the trolley market and one that we’re delighted to be pioneering in the industry,” he added

The app has also been developed to offer ‘Over The Air’ (OTA) updates to the trolley, allowing the S5 CONNECT display screen to be seamlessly updated with exciting new features and upgrades as soon as they become available.

Along with the new updates, the Motocaddy GPS App also includes shot planning control that shows the distance to any point on each hole; measurement of the distance achieved by any shot; local course search and automatic hole advancement; a round timer to assist with pace-of-play; detailed greenside information and communication in five different languages (English, French, German, Spanish & Swedish).

The Motocaddy GPS App is available free on iOS and Android from the Apple App Store and on Google Play now.

The new S5 CONNECT is available in Black or Alpine at a RRP of £549.99 with Standard Lithium battery and £599.99 with Extended Lithium. Both battery options now include a full five-year warranty.

Motocaddy www.motocaddy.com

Tags: Motocaddy, Tony Webb