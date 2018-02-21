Motocaddy Unveils New Cart Bag Range

Motocaddy, the UK’s biggest supplier of cart bags with sales almost double that of its nearest competitor last year, has given its popular range of bags a complete makeover for the 2018 season.

The latest Dry, Pro, Club and Lite-Series consists of 15 new models combining stylish modern designs with eye-catching colour co-ordinations and a number of feature enhancements that take the range to another level.

“This is by far the strongest bag range we’ve ever had and as market-leader we’re working hard with our retail partners to provide them with all the tools they need to have another successful year,” said Sales Director Neil Parker. “Last year’s bag range proved a major success with sales almost double that of its nearest competitor and pre-orders for this season’s range have been unbelievable,” he added.

Dry-Series

Super-lightweight and 100% waterproof, the new Dry-Series bag has been upgraded with a fresh new look and industry-leading Japanese YKK zippers for smooth and snag-free pocket opening.

Weighing in at just 2.6kg, Motocaddy’s top-selling bag model incorporates cutting-edge waterproof technology to ensure its contents remain dry – even in the most extreme weather conditions. Manufactured from a durable and lightweight ‘rip-stop’ Nylon fabric, the new Dry-Series combines heat-welded seams and thermo-sealed zips to provide golfers with ultimate on-course protection.

Plenty of club space is provided by 14 full-length dividers and there is also ample storage with seven spacious pockets, including a dry valuables and food and beverage option; plus, a scorecard holder, multi-function accessory hook and waterproof rain hood.

In addition, the easy-access carry handles provide effortless lifting on and off the trolley; an anti-twist base ensures the bag stays firmly in place; and the brand’s innovative EASILOCK™ bag-to-trolley connection system removes the need for a lower bag strap. The new Dry-Series is available from March in five colourways – Black/Blue, Black/Fuchsia, Black/Lime, Black/Orange and Black/Red at an RRP of £199.99 – enabling golfers to match a bag to a Motocaddy trolley of their choice.

Pro-Series

Featuring an upgraded style, the Pro-Series matches bold colour options with new and improved features, including a jumbo putter well, that houses the popular thicker grips.

Manufactured from a premium PU fabric, other standout features include 14 full-length dividers; seven spacious pockets; scorecard and pencil holders; an external umbrella sleeve; a multi-function accessory hook; and a waterproof rain hood. Easy-access carry handles; a dry-valuables pocket and an anti-twist base featuring Motocaddy’s innovative EASILOCK™ system complete the feature-packed bag. Available in Black/Blue, Black/Lime, Black/Orange and Black/Red options at an RRP of £159.99.

Club-Series

Offering the ultimate combination of features and value for money, the popular Club-Series bag has been given a significant upgrade with a brand-new look to broaden its wide-ranging appeal.

Made from durable nylon fabric, the new Club-Series includes seven spacious pockets; an external umbrella sleeve; and a dedicated putter well for improved club organisation. It also incorporates a compartment to keep valuables dry; a food and beverage pocket; waterproof rain hood; easy-access carry handles; and an anti-twist base with EASILOCK™ compatibility. The new Club-Series is available in three striking colour options – Black/Red, Black/Blue and Black/Lime – at an RRP of £119.99.

Lite-Series

Constructed from a super-lightweight nylon fabric, the Lite-Series is the lightest and most compact bag in the Motocaddy range.

The new Lite-Series features a spacious top layout for 14 clubs and seven generous pockets strategically positioned to provide easy access on the course. The impressive bag also includes a waterproof rain hood; external umbrella loop; easy-access carry handles; towel hook and an anti-twist base offering the brand’s EASILOCK™ connection system. The Lite-Series is available is three colour options – Black/Red, Black/Blue and Black/Fuchsia – at an RRP of £99.99.

