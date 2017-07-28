Motocaddy Launches ‘Get Smart, Get Connected’ Campaign

Motocaddy, the UK’s top-selling trolley brand, is mounting a major promotional campaign following the release of its revolutionary S5 CONNECT electric trolley.

The campaign is set to provide the brand’s stockists with detailed selling benefits of the most technologically advanced trolley on the market, plus new point of sale material on the theme of ‘Get Smart, Get Connected.’

It will also be supported by a series of prominent advertisements in print, digital and social media presenting golfers with compelling reasons why they should ‘Get Connected.’

The S5 CONNECT – the world’s first Smart Cart released last month – saw record breaking pre-orders across the country following an instant response from the golfing public to the free GPS app that syncs to the trolley providing front, middle and back distances, plus a wide-range of optional smartphone alerts within the S5 CONNECT screen.

Available for both iOS and Android devices, the fully-featured Motocaddy app has already been downloaded by nearly 30,000 golfers and has helped drive unprecedented initial sales through Motocaddy stockists.

“This campaign reinforces the key messages about our new S5 CONNECT model and why it should be seen as the best GPS trolley on the market,” said Oliver Churcher, Marketing Manager.

“We’ve drawn on the experience of our Time To Go Lithium campaign that resulted in electric trolley sales with Lithium battery rise from 34% at the start of the campaign in 2014 to more than 90% now.

“It will also highlight the features and benefits compared to other GPS devices and trolleys providing the consumer with the most accurate advice on finding the best product,” he added.

The key messages being conveyed in the ‘Get Smart, Get Connected,’ campaign are:

TOTALLY PORTABLE GPS

As the world’s first Smart Cart, the S5 CONNECT does not have the GPS processor built into the handle, allowing you to take your distances with you wherever you’re playing golf- with or without your trolley.

OPTIONAL SMARTPHONE ALERTS

Choose to receive missed calls, texts, emails and other app alerts direct to your S5 CONNECT screen. Alerts can be easily managed, giving you complete control over which are displayed.

OVER 40,000 COURSES

Utilising the world’s leading and largest golf mapping database, the S5 CONNECT provides accurate GPS information for over 40,000 courses around the world.

COMPLETELY FREE APP

The S5 CONNECT app can be used in place of a traditional GPS device and comes with no download or subscription fees. The app is available for both IOS and Android devices.

HAZARDS & SHOT PLANNING

The Motocaddy GPS app provides full access to detailed overhead course maps including distances to hazards, green zoom and shot planning functionality.

NO ON-COURSE NETWORK NEEDED

No phone coverage? No panic. Pre-load the course on Wi-Fi or 3/4G before your round and power your S5 CONNECT handle with GPS distances while you play, even if you don’t have any on-course phone reception.

SUNLIGHT FRIENDLY DISPLAY

The S5 CONNECT LCD smart display has been optimised for use in all weather conditions including bright sunlight. Opt for Twilight Mode for excellent visibility in poor light conditions.

AUTOMATIC COURSE UPDATES

The latest course maps are automatically downloaded every time you play, ensuring you always have up to date distances at your fingertips without the need to connect to an external device.

The Motocaddy Resource Centre is also available to provide a wide range of sales-boosting promotional tools, including printable POS material, high-resolution product images and the full-suite of showcase videos. For access to the Resource Centre visit www.motocaddy.media

Motocaddy www.motocaddy.com

