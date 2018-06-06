Motocaddy Launches Compact Range For All Golfers

Motocaddy has strengthened its position as the leading compact-folding trolley brand by introducing the latest M-Series range, featuring a model to suit the needs of every golfer, including another world first – the brand new M5 CONNECT GPS model.

As well as extending its revolutionary ‘Smart Cart’ technology to the compact trolley sector, Motocaddy is also enhancing its M3 PRO, M1 and M1 DHC models with a streamlined modern frame design that includes space-saving inverted wheels to help achieve a significantly reduced folded footprint. All four new models include a next generation 28V high power system, making it twice as powerful as other compact electric trolleys on the market. The super-light Lithium batteries are also a third smaller than those supplied by the nearest competitor.

“The new Motocaddy M-Series consists of the most comprehensive and advanced compact-folding trolleys on the market and the addition of the world’s first compact GPS model will provide our retail partners with even greater sales potential in this category,” said Sales Director Neil Parker.

“The designs are remarkably compact, with a folded footprint 11% smaller than the nearest competitor, ideal for golfers with limited car boot or storage space. With so many selling points, the demand has been unprecedented and we’ve seen record pre-orders since we started talking to stockists” he added.

Other features across the new M-Series include a soft-touch ergonomic handle, fully adjustable to any height by hand; a whisper-quiet 230W motor; an integrated safety cut-out system; an auto-open stand mechanism; plus Motocaddy’s exclusive EASILOCK bag-to-trolley connection system, which removes the need for a lower bag strap. It also features a new style oversize frame to offer unprecedented handle stability.

A new SlimFold design ensures that the trolley doesn’t rest on the handle when folded, while a sleek single tube frame with an auto-folding front wheel allows the trolley to fold up and down with ease – making it the world’s easiest folding compact range.

Compact M5 CONNECT ‘Smart Cart’

Adding to Motocaddy’s popular CONNECT product range, the latest ‘Smart’ model provides yardages for over 40,000 courses around the world direct to the trolley handle when synced to the Motocaddy GPS App via a Bluetooth® connection on any compatible smartphone.

The sunlight-friendly digital display on the M5 CONNECT is more convenient than a conventional GPS device and is powered by the trolley battery. Golfers can easily view front, middle and back distances, shot measurement, plus par of the hole, clock and round timer.

Optional smartphone notifications can also be viewed on the trolley display, alerting the golfer to a missed call, text message, email or range of app alerts, including WhatsApp and Facebook. The smartphone can remain connected, even when securely placed in a golf bag pocket or being charged using the trolley’s patented USB charging port.

Along with the ‘Smart’ features and modern look, the M5 CONNECT also incorporates nine speed settings and Adjustable Distance Control up to 50 yards.

Bursting with game-enhancing functions, the compact-folding M3 PRO is simple to setup and includes three distance measurements (Drive, Round and Life); a USB charging port; and a new-look high resolution LCD colour screen. Other standout features include, a twelve-step Adjustable Distance Control (up to 60-yards); a CartLock security pin code; Advanced battery meter; a clock, and round timer; plus nine speed settings, which allows the trolley to move at the perfect walking pace.

The brand new M1 incorporates a new look LCD high-resolution colour screen, nine speed settings and a battery meter. The new M1 DHC features special ‘all terrain’ DHC wheels and includes the same distinctive features as the M1, but it can also maintain a constant speed while moving down a gradient – even on the steepest of slopes – thanks to a special single motor that offers downhill braking, coupled with an electronic parking brake.

The trolley’s power output is adjusted automatically to control the rate of descent without the golfer having to make any changes to the pre-hill speed setting, while the simple-to-use electronic parking brake will hold its position, even on the steepest of slopes.

Matching colourways

New styling includes a change to the trim colouring as the M5 CONNECT is added to the Blue designated CONNECT family; the M3 PRO stays with its Lime colourway; while M1 and M1 DHC match the S1 models with a red trim – making it easier than ever for golfers to match a bag to their Motocaddy trolley and offering clear in-store retail differentiation.

The new M-Series launch will be backed by a major marketing campaign featuring extensive point of sale material, email campaigns and prominent consumer advertising in both print and digital media, as well as highlighted across Motocaddy’s social media platforms.

The new M-Series trolleys are available from Summer 2018 at the following recommended retail prices:

M5 CONNECT in Black or Alpine with Blue trim – £599.99 (Standard Lithium battery) and £649.99 (Extended Lithium battery).

M3 PRO in Black or Alpine with Lime trim – £549.99 (Standard Lithium battery) and £599.99 (Extended Lithium battery).

M1 in Black or Alpine with Red trim – £499.99 (Standard Lithium battery) and £549.99 (Extended Lithium battery).

M1 DHC in Graphite with Red trim – £549.99 (Standard Lithium battery) and £599.99 (Extended Lithium battery).

Motocaddy www.motocaddy.com