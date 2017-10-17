John Deere launches new lawn tractor at SALTEX 2017

A new top of the range diesel lawn tractor is being launched by John Deere at SALTEX 2017. The X940 Series is suitable for a wide range of amenity turf and commercial customers, who require a powerful workhorse with the ability to carry out a variety of tasks all year round.

The flagship X949 model on display at the NEC, Birmingham in November features four-wheel drive and four-wheel steer for the ultimate in traction and manoeuvrability. This greatly reduces the need to back up when cutting grass in restricted spaces and around landscape features such as trees and shrubs or other obstacles.

The new X940 Series also includes the X940 and X948 models, and is available with both two- and four-wheel drive options in addition to four-wheel steer. The new range builds on the existing X700 Series’ well-established reputation for reliability and productivity, and offers a number of additional features for extra operator comfort and control.

All three machines are based on a heavy-duty frame design and are powered by a liquid cooled 24hp (17.9kW) diesel engine. The modern digital dashboard has the look and feel of a car, with important machine notifications clearly displayed to ensure maximum performance, prevent damage and reduce operating costs. Further operator friendly benefits include an adjustable steering wheel and seat, cruise control and John Deere’s popular, easy to use Twin Touch pedal transmission.

Three rotary mower decks are available to provide the required performance, cut quality and grass handling options. These include a 122cm (48in) AccelDeep unit and a 137 or 152cm (54 or 60in) high capacity deck with optional AutoConnect for instant drive-over connection.

A further option is the innovative MulchControl system, which is designed to provide superior mulching performance and greater versatility as well improve productivity. Changing from side discharge to mulching or vice versa is done with the simple flip of a lever.

For extra year-round versatility, a wide range of front and rear mounted attachments and implements can be used with these new lawn tractors, including material collection systems, utility carts, a front hitch, rotary brush and blade. The X940 Series will be available at John Deere dealers from spring 2018.

John Deere Limited www.JohnDeere.co.uk

SALTEX www.iogsaltex.com