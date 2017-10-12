John Deere Improves Wide Area Mower

Suitable for large-scale commercial mowing operations, John Deere’s new Series III version of the 1600 Turbo WAM out-front rotary mower is being launched at SALTEX 2017 for the 2018 season.

This model now boasts a Stage 5 engine to meet the latest emission standards, together with an improved cooling system for sustained use. It is designed for operator comfort, with a fully adjustable high-backed air suspension seat, and features run-flat castor wheel tyres to reduce downtime and increase productivity.

With its 3.25m (128in) overall cutting width, the 1600T WAM offers the ultimate in power, manoeuvrability and traction for commercial mowing contractors, local authorities, golf courses and other public and private institutions. Additional improvements for 2018 include an increase in transport speed to 15mph for extra productivity, and enhanced Service ADVISOR diagnostics for easy maintenance.

Featuring a proven mechanical four-wheel drive system and an 83-litre (18gal) fuel tank, the Series III 1600T wide area mower is powered by a 60hp (44kW) turbocharged Yanmar diesel engine. This is equipped with electronic engine control and a cooled exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) system for lower emissions and improved engine responsiveness. The new engine has a high torque reserve and can produce plenty of power for the toughest conditions.

The three robust rear-discharge mower decks are fabricated from 7-gauge steel, the thickest in the industry. Each wing has a breakaway feature that allows the mower deck to move back and away from any obstacle, then automatically reset to the normal working position.

Other operator friendly specifications include electronic cruise control, hydrostatic power steering and a tiltable steering wheel. In addition, the ROPS frame can be folded down easily without tools, for safe operation under tree canopies or in other confined spaces.

John Deere Limited www.JohnDeere.co.uk

SALTEX www.iogsaltex.com