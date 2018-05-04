Golfers to Benefit From Motocaddy GPS App Updates

Golfers fortunate enough to own a ground-breaking Motocaddy S5 CONNECT electric trolley or a CUBE CONNECT push cart can now benefit from exciting new features introduced automatically to the brand’s ‘Smart Cart’ models through its free GPS app.

Thanks to an integrated OTA (Over-the-Air) update system, the trolleys can be seamlessly upgraded with a range of new features and enhancements, including shot distance measurements and the ability to pause and reset the round timer – both controllable directly from the trolley handle.

“Our user-friendly OTA updates take less than a minute to complete and are conducted without the need for the trolley to be plugged into a computer or any other device,” said Marketing Manager, Oliver Churcher. “Improving the functionality of our CONNECT trolleys through instant updates really benefits our growing number of switched-on customers by giving them brand new features at no extra cost or effort,” he added.

The latest OTA update adds to the list of already impressive features available on the CONNECT trolleys when synced to the free Motocaddy GPS app via a Bluetooth® smartphone connection.

Features include distance data for over 40,000 courses around the world allowing the trolley’s digital display to be used in place of a conventional GPS, offering golfers front, middle and back distances to the green (in yards or metres) along with the hole number, par of the hole and clock.

Offering the ultimate in on-course connectivity, CONNECT enabled models can also receive notifications alerting golfers of a missed call, text, email or range of app alerts, including WhatsApp and Facebook. Notifications can be pre-set within the Motocaddy app settings, giving the golfer complete control over which are received. The mobile phone can remain connected even when securely placed in the pocket of a golf bag.

The brand’s free mobile phone app has been downloaded by more than 50,000 golfers since its launch last year and includes several easy-to-use modes. It can also be used independent of the trolley, as a fully-featured mobile GPS device for complete portability.

Applying the app’s ‘Play Now’ mode, shot distance measurements, overhead maps and detailed yardages, plus dedicated greenside information can be accessed. A ‘Shot Planning Control’ pinpoints distances to any location on the golf course, while the local course search and automatic hole advancement enables the app to move between holes and view the lie of the land during play. Preserving battery capacity, the ‘Power Save’ mode provides front, middle and back yardages, plus a round timer, clock, hole number and par.

Another feature soon to be added could help to save lives. Motocaddy’s research has identified that a growing number of golf clubs in the UK and Ireland have made a defibrillator available for their members and visitors to use in the event of a sudden cardiac arrest.

The update will include the nearest defibrillator location and phone number for speedy access to the unit, plus a number of life-saving CPR tips for playing partners.

To find out more about Motocaddy’s National Defibrillator Register – including details on how to sign-up, please visit www.motocaddy.com/defibrillator.

The Recommended Retail price for the Motocaddy ‘Smart Carts’ are:

CUBE CONNECT – £219.99

S5 CONNECT – £549.99 (Standard Lithium battery) / £599.99 (Extended Lithium)

S5CONNECT DHC – £599.99 (Standard Lithium battery) / £649.99 (Extended Lithium)

For more information on the CONNECT trolley range, plus all Motocaddy trolleys, bags, batteries and accessories, please visit www.motocaddy.com