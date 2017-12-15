GolfBox Tournament now used in 16 National Golf Federations

MPower MSL expands global reach by entering the Singapore marketplace with GolfBox Tournament. MSL’s tournament platform will be the official scoring system for the Singapore Golf Association (SGA), boosting MPower MSL’s presence in South East Asia.

SGA will use GolfBox Tournament for all of their national tournaments over the next three years.

Jerome Ng, Acting General Manager at Singapore Golf Association, says, “GolfBox provides a comprehensive package which is very useful for golfing administrators and tournament organizers. It delivers a great support network. Their live scoring platform is a great tool to be used for junior, amateur or professional tournaments. Customization is also a key added value to their services. We are looking forward to be able to do more for our golfing community.”

GolfBox Tournament fits any size tournament, whether it be social, local, corporate or professional and supports over 18 different formats. Designed with administration needs in mind, GolfBox can integrate with scorecard printing, tee times, handicap database integration, live scoring and merit updates. Currently 16 national golf federations worldwide have adopted GolfBox Tournament as their official scoring platform.

GolfBox www.golfbox.net

MSL www.mpowermsl.com