Golf Pride® Breakthrough

Eaton announce that its Golf Pride Grips Division will infuse the Tour Velvet, the #1 grip model on TOUR, with the revolutionary ALIGN Technology. The proprietary ALIGN Technology, which was first introduced in the flagship MCC and MCC Plus4 grip families last year, features a dedicated raised ridge that extends down the back of the grip for consistent hand placement allowing a golfer increased clubface awareness throughout the swing and at impact. With the introduction of Tour Velvet ALIGN, the TOUR’s three most preferred grip models will all be available with ALIGN Technology.

Velvet is the #1 grip played on all global Tours, with nearly 50% of the field in any given event choosing to rely on its proprietary feel and proven “plus-sign” texture performance. Introducing ALIGN Technology to the Tour Velvet may appear straightforward on the surface; however, adding this innovative technology to the gold standard of tour performance grips proved to be more intricate. Golf Pride engineers answered the challenge through advancements in both material and process developments, while ensuring its same world-renowned feel and performance.

ALIGN Technology activates upon installation with a dedicated raised ridge on the back of the grip allowing for consistent hand placement and an enhanced clubface awareness. ALIGN Technology also features a unique micro-diamond texture and firmer material compared to the surrounding grip area to amplify its pronounced feel. A flex channel separates the ALIGN Technology ridge from the grip body to maximise elevation lift and lock the grip into the fingers, while conforming to the rules of golf.

“We received incredible feedback from TOUR players and amateurs last year about our MCC ALIGN and MCC Plus4 ALIGN grips, and we even saw a major victory in the first week the technology was put in play on the Champions Tour,” said Jonathan Neal, global head of marketing for Golf Pride Grips. “Last year, we had a countless number of players request that we make ALIGN Technology available in other models. While this sounds easy, bringing the product to market required state-of-the-art material development along with innovations in our manufacturing processes to ensure premium performance and quality. Our R&D team worked rigorously in the lab to ensure that a player would keep the same feel and texture they have come to love in the Tour Velvet with the added benefit that ALIGN Technology delivers. With the addition of Tour Velvet ALIGN to this incredibly innovative family, we’ve ensured that ALIGN Technology is offered in a diverse range of feel and performance options.”

For more information on ALIGN Technology and the entire 2018 Golf Pride product offering, visit http://www.golfpride.com.

