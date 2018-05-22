Galvin Green premium shirts get sunshine boost

Galvin Green, the leading brand of high performance golf clothing, has seen a surge in orders for its high-end polo shirts on the back of rising temperatures and recent European Tour wins for two brand ambassadors.

Shirt sales from the premium VENTIL8™ PLUS Cool Layer range worn by South African Open champion Chris Paisley and China Open champion Alexander Björk to win maiden Tour titles since January, have risen by XX% on the same period last year. The latest collection includes seven different styles and up to eight colourway options in sizes ranging from S-3XL.

Demand for both the classy MARLON (Black with four colour trim options) and MAYER (six striped versions featuring up to four colourways) styles in particular have grown in recent weeks since sunshine arrived in the UK for the first time this year. They have a RRP of £85.

These styles offer an extremely high level of breathability, exceptional moisture wicking properties and UPF 20+ protection. They are made from an exclusive blend of 97% polyester wicking fibre and 3% elastane that Galvin Green has found to be the perfect mix for maximum performance and comfort, without the need to iron.

The Official Supplier of Weatherwear to the 2018 European Ryder Cup Team is delighted to see more of its comprehensive apparel range proving so popular. “These stand out polo shirts are really flying and we are taking on more orders by the day as the weather improves for golfers to play more often,” said Greg Pearce, Managing Director of Galvin Green UK & Ireland.

Galvin Green http://www.galvingreen.com/