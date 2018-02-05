Galvin Green Launches Interface-1 Range

Galvin Green, the leading premium technical performance golf apparel brand, is introducing ground-breaking layering technology into its latest collection to help serious golfers play and perform throughout the season.

State-of-the-art fabrics in the new Interface-1™ hybrid range of Shell Layer garments provide golfers with exceptional levels of performance and protection. The versatility of Interface-1™ products is what truly sets them apart, allowing the jackets to be worn 95 times out of 100 rounds.

The leading outerwear brand – Official Supplier of Weatherwear to The European Ryder Cup Team in September – is also launching its softest waterproof jacket ever, plus body-mapped INSULA™ mid-layers for outstanding thermal regulation and striking Ventil8™ Plus shirts providing outstanding breathability.

“The mission was to create a group of products that could be worn by golfers in 95 of 100 rounds they play, so they can enjoy playing the game more often in different weather conditions,” said CEO Christian Nilsson. “We set out to find new fabrics and design quality garments that will act as genuine performance-enhancing equipment when called upon out on the course and the latest Interface-1 jackets are in a class of their own when it comes to regular playing conditions,” he added.

The lightweight, windproof Interface-1™ garments are also water repellent and extremely soft, stretchy and breathable for maximum comfort. They come in seven different styles and up to eight colour variations, including new Orange and Fore Green in three colour combinations. Sizes range from S-3XL.

Leading the new Interface-1 ™ line is the LANCE, a full-zip jacket with a sleeve pocket made from 100% polyester stretch fabric and a PU membrane in four colour options. It has a repositioned side seam for greater comfort and an elastic drawstring at the hem. Another full-zip jacket is the short-sleeved LARS in three colourways and a distinctive pattern on the sleeves and across the back. The LENNOX is a half-zip jacket with a 3-layer fabric construction in five colour variations with elastic binding on the cuffs, while the LEON also incorporates a moisture-transporting backer in a full-zip style across four colourways. The LENNY is the bodywarmer version with 3-layer construction in two colour options.

The LARRY full-zip Interface-1 ™ jacket in two colour choices combines a soft Polyamide fabric with premium PrimaLoft® padding, matched with a water repellent finish; while the LOGAN full-zip body warmer with a chest pocket provides excellent protection from the elements with similar PrimaLoft® padding in Navy or Black.

Record number of new lines

In a collection that contains almost 300 garments and accessories, there are a record 67 brand new lines (35 in the men’s range and 32 in the ladies’ collection), plus an enlarged junior offering.

The flagship waterproof jacket is the ultra-lightweight 3-layer full-zip ALON, incorporating GORE-TEX® stretch fabric with exclusive C-KNIT™ backer material to ’slide and glide’ over garments worn underneath. The breathability of the new C-KNIT jackets is improved by more than 25%. Lighter than 2-layer lined GORE-TEX® jackets, it comes in three colours and is matched with AXEL trousers in two colours and 23 different size options.

Another newcomer to the Shell Layer range is the highly-distinctive ANGELO full-zip GORE-TEX® PacLite® jacket with a chest pocket in five, 3-colour combinations and prominent branding.

The increasingly popular INSULA™ warm layer range has been extended with the eye-catching DAWSON full zip jacket with padded patches on the shoulders and a zipped pocket on the left sleeve offering thermal regulation and style.

The most striking new Cool Layer VENTIL8™ PLUS short sleeve shirts include the classy MARLON in four finely-dotted colour choices featuring tailored collar and cuffs and UV protection 20+, plus the MAYER in six 4-colour versions, each with a variable stripe design and subtle ‘G’ logo.

The SKINTIGHT™ Thermal base layer range has also been extended with the introduction of the EBBOT long sleeve, crew neck vest with a pattern design across the shoulders and carrying prominent branding on the sleeve.

Full details of the 2018 Part One collection on sale next month can be found at: www.galvingreen.com