Exteris Stressgard now available via Rigby Taylor

Rigby Taylor, the company at the forefront of supplying innovative products for the successful management and maintenance of turf surfaces, is now making available Bayer’s new turf fungicide, Exteris Stressgard, direct to end users via the Rigby Taylor nationwide distributor network.

Containing the new active ingredient fluopyram, Exteris is expertly engineered to target microdochium patch and dollar spot, and is an exciting new addition for integrated and disease resistance management programmes.

Exteris can penetrate plants through the roots, shoots and leaves. It forms a protective barrier on the plant, permeating into the plant and moves upwards (acropetally) in the xylem. It combines with the Stressgard formulation technology – a unique combination of active ingredients and turf specific co-formulants that provide optimal performance under a range of turf disease stress conditions.

Preventative applications provide protection for the plant before disease occurs. By pre-selecting the right fungicide, fungicidal longevity can be maximised by applying an appropriate product at the time when it can be most effective. The result, when applying Exteris Stressgard, will be an upgrade in product performance, leading to superior disease management and visibly healthier turf.

Exteris is supplied in 5-litre packs, applied at 10 litres/ha in water volumes of 200–600 litres. It has an extensive range of all-year-round applications on golf greens, tees and fairways, sports grounds, cricket pitches and bowling greens.

