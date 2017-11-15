ECCO® GOLF Breaks Traction and Stability Boundaries With TRI-FI-GRIP™

Flagbearers of golf hybrid footwear, ECCO GOLF, unveil their latest innovation, the women’s ECCO BIOM® HYBRID 3 featuring the ground-breaking new TRI-FI-GRIP™ outsole.

The model, which will be available in several refined aesthetics to appeal to female golfers of differing style preferences, is the latest evolution of the brand’s multi-award-winning and best-selling ECCO BIOM® HYBRID franchise.

TRI-FI-GRIP™ ensures multi-purpose zonal performance through three segments; one for stability, another for durability and a third for rotational support.

The zonal structure is a product of intensive research and data analysis in the ECCO GOLF Lab. Each is formed from ultra-durable T.PU, meaning the shoes can be worn on and off course without affecting performance.

TRI-FI-GRIP™ Zonal Performance:

Zone 1 centres on delivering outstanding lateral stability throughout the swing

Zone 2 forms the middle of the outsole and is designed to guarantee walking comfort through the round and beyond. It also features a durability region in the heel where shoes can be prone to wearing

Zone 3 is a specially engineered rotational section designed to optimise the movement in the forefoot through slim, rounded lugs which promote fast and easy rotation through the swing

Throughout the design process, Lead Designer Andrzej Bikowski’s focus was to ride the wave of success created by ECCO BIOM® HYBRID since its launch in 2011.

“We approached this project with the question; how can we make the best, better? By combining our new TRI-FI-GRIP™ innovation with the same technological features created by the BIOM® last, I believe we have achieved our goal.

“The fact that all ECCO BIOM® HYBRID 3 models offer complete waterproof GORE-TEX® construction further exemplifies our commitment to progress and excellence.”

Additional features of the women’s ECCO BIOM® HYBRID 3 include:

An ECCO Racer Yak leather upper with supreme breathability and durability

100% GORE-TEX ® waterproof protection, guaranteed for three years

waterproof protection, guaranteed for three years The option of a BOA ® closure system for optimum fit

closure system for optimum fit ECCO Freedom Fit mixing a snug heel setting with a roomier forefoot area that allows toes to move naturally

BIOM ® NATURAL MOTION ® technology brings the player closer to the ground while offering an anatomical last shape with superb cushioning and advanced support

NATURAL MOTION technology brings the player closer to the ground while offering an anatomical last shape with superb cushioning and advanced support Removable Ortholite® inlay soles, offering long-term cushioning enhanced breathability, moisture management and the option of extra width

As is the case with all of the golf shoes in ECCO GOLF’s Spring/Summer 2018 Collection, ECCO BIOM® HYBRID 3 is crafted at company-owned factories that utilise FLUIDFORM™ technology to bond the upper and outsole unit, creating a one-piece shoe without the use of glue or stitching. Benefits include flexibility, durability and a lightweight construction.

RRP

ECCO BIOM HYBRID 3 £170

ECCO BIOM HYBRID 3 BOA £185

ECCO GOLF shoes are worn in competition around the world by Fred Couples, Ernie Els, Smylie Kaufman, Peter Hanson, Thomas Bjørn, Lydia Ko, Minjee Lee, Caroline Masson and Gerina Piller, among others. For further information about ECCO GOLF, please visit golf.ecco.com