Callaway Apparel for Autumn Winter 2018

Callaway Apparel is one of a select few remaining authentic golf apparel brands in an ever growing and evolving industry. This puts the brand in an advantageous and niche position to be golfer centric by focussing on the dynamics of the swing and protecting against the elements. Callaway offers technologically advanced, high performing products with a focus on attention to detail, thus meeting the specific needs of the golfer.

They continue their European collection across Men’s, Ladies and Kids. The focus of the collection is to provide levels of layering options without sacrificing the golfer’s range of motion to allow an unrestricted swing. Innovative and performance fabrics in thermal wear, knitwear and wind wear provide options for each individual preference. Breathability, comfort and fit are integral and incorporated into the design of each piece.

Furthermore, for 2018 they have redesigned and re-engineered their unrivaled waterproof offering to offer the most advanced and high performing suits when the elements are at their harshest.

With more layering choice than ever before it makes this season’s range a destination for every golfer.

Touch on players / ambassadors / influencers

Callaway Apparel are keen to engage with players who play with Callaway hardware and want to wear their apparel. Where some brands seem to have scaled back on player influencers, Callaway Apparel have managed to retain a balance and importance on this area. In order to achieve this, they have worked closely with Callaway hardware to align our strategy. Whilst they maintain their focus on producing technically superior apparel product, they have continued to ensure their product is endorsed on tour through a distribution of players who love and want to be in their gear.

They have extended their players this season so as well as continuing with players such as (but not limited to) Pablo Larrazabal, David Horsey and Marc Warren, they have also managed to add to the team Tapio Pulkannen (winner of Challenge Tour 2017 Race To Oman), Fabrizio Zanotti and Renato Paratore who will wear their apparel this year.

Furthermore, star of European Ladies golf, talk off the 2017 Solheim Cup & winner of 2017 LET order of merit – Callaway Apparel are continuing to work with Georgia Hall who recently acquired her LPGA Tour card for 2018.

Finally, they will continue to work with Joe Miller (World Long Drive Ex-Champion) and fully support coaches at the highest level of the game such as Phil Kenyon, Dennis Pugh and Pete Cowen.

Callaway Apparel https://www.callawayapparel.com/