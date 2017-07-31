BIG MAX Launches Terrain Electric Trolley  

BIG MAX, the most owned push trolley brand in Europe, is adding to its award winning range with the launch of a new electric model – Terrain. The three wheel trolley is designed to give you complete control on even the toughest tracks, making life on course that little bit easier and leaving you free to concentrate on your game.

The Terrain earns its stripes with a series of clever systems that keep you on course. The 230w whisper quiet motor delivers power a plenty while the reinforced differential and automatic downhill braking keeps speed constant. This combines with differential steering and robust construction to safely navigate the fairways whatever the gradient or surface level. The Terrain also features a colour display for speedometer, battery status and distance control while the folding mechanism is distinctly BIG MAX as it simply packs away to fit in any car boot with ease.

On the height adjustable handle the Terrain has a neat storage facility with room for scorecard, GPS or phone. It also houses an optional solar charger to keep all of your devices topped up on your round. With Lithium as standard and a host of compatible accessories such as a seat, drinks holder and umbrella holder, the Terrain offers comfort and practicality for every user. Take it ‘Off Road’ and golfers immediately benefit as it eats up the Terrain like few others on the market.

SRP: £799

