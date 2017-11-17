BIG MAX Launches Next Generation Aqua Bag Range

The award winning AQUA golf bag range from BIG MAX is expanding for 2018 with new additions that build on the success of previous models as well as an innovation that creates a new category of golf bag.

The technology underpinning the Aqua range is the brand’s new Drop-Stop system that guarantees the bags are 100% waterproof. Using waterproof fabric with sealed seams and specially designed Japanese waterproof zippers the Aqua range delivers an unrivalled level of waterproofing. Ultra-lightweight, tear resistant materials complete the robust practicality of construction and then each bag in the series adds its own take on making a golfer’s life on the course just that little bit easier.

The BIG MAX Hybrid is a category defining golf bag that delivers the best of both Cart and Stand bag technology. While most stand bags adequately sit on a trolley, they are prone to twisting and shifting as the base mechanism isn’t designed to sit flat. Cart bags fare even worse out of their comfort zone making for a clumsy and cumbersome carry. The Hybrid gives the best of both worlds. The unique flat base and leg lock system are perfect for securing to a trolley or buggy, sitting perfectly square as the most robust cart bag. With 7 spacious waterproof pockets, 14 way divider and a host of neat features, the Hybrid has all the function of the best cart bags. But take the hybrid out on its own and it transforms to a stylish lightweight stand bag. The footless stand mechanism works exactly like any other stand bag while the air channel straps allow for breathability and comfort. At just 2.3kg the Hybrid is a breeze to carry and with its see-through hood, keeps all your gear completely dry, however you choose to get it round the course.

The BIG MAX Sport 2 is the second generation of the brand’s most successful cart bag. With a 14 way, 9.5 inch organiser top, full length dividers, 7 spacious pockets, oversize putter well for large grips and weighing in at just 2.4 kg, the Sport 2 is a leader in the field of practicality. As with the hybrid, the Sport 2 has a clear rain hood with dual zips for easy access from either side that complete the waterproofing of the bag. A host of neat features, holders and accessory storage options finish off the practical features on this stylish new addition to the BIG MAX Aqua line.

The BIG MAX Tour 2 is the ultimate bag for the golfer that has all the gear and wants to keep it 100% dry. Tour bag levels of storage at just 2.7kg, the Tour 2 has 9 spacious pockets, glove and towel holder, umbrella holder and oversize putter well. For ease of club movement, the Tour 2 has a 10 inch, 14 way top leading down to individual dividers. A great looking bag with room to spare, the Tour 2 delivers on every level and keeps everything dry while it does!

Aqua Hybrid – £229.99 available in Black/Red, Silver/Black/Red, Lime/Black/Silver, Red/Black/Silver, Petrol/Black/Orange, White/Black/Orange

Aqua Sport 2 – £239.99 available in Black/Silver, Charcoal/Black/Red, Silver/Black/Cobalt, Yellow/Black/Silver, Red/Black/Silver, Navy/Black/Silver, Petrol/Orange/Black, White/Black/Orange, Charcoal/Fuchsia

Aqua Tour 2 – £269.99 available in Black/Silver, Charcoal/Orange/Black, Red/Silver/Black, Petrol/Orange/Black, Lime/Silver/Black, Silver/Lime/Black

BIG MAX Aqua range www.bigmaxgolf.com