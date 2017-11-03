Bettinardi Golf Hits Colourful Headcover Milestone

Bettinardi Golf, the premium putter brand well known for its colourful headcovers, launched its 1,750th customised headcover recently to celebrate Halloween.

The milestone ‘Betti-O-lantern’ glows in the dark and adds even more colour to a striking collection of headcovers that includes many limited editions to match golfing events or special occasions.

“We’ve designed some eye-catching headcovers over our 18 years in the business and this special milestone number happened to fall on Halloween, so we had to commemorate it somehow,” said Sam Bettinardi, Vice President of Sales & Marketing. “Our designers came up with the great idea of having it glow in the dark to add to the spooky feel,” he added.

The first headcover was launched in 1999 to go with six introductory models – the Bettinardi BB1, BB1MS, BB2SS, BB8, BB10 and BB12. The plain black design was very different to eye-catching models of today, but Bettinardi went straight to the PGA Tour circuit to spread the word and the first stop came at the Greater Greensboro Open.

During that week, Jesper Parnevik picked up a BB10 model on the putting green and went on to set a tournament scoring record of 265 (-23), backed by just 99 putts.

Since then, the designs have been made more colourful and special models have been commissioned for every Major and Ryder Cup. “We enjoy creating them and adding our own take on where the next Major is held,” said Sam. “We have some of the best designers in the business who come up with great concepts that appeal to golfers of all ages.

“Now we have the option of our UPatch™ custom headcovers that can be created by adding Velcro patches placed anywhere on the specially created fabric,” he added.

The complex designs and attention to detail matches the design process of the putters that are hand-crafted from one piece of high-quality milled carbon steel using hi-tech CNC milling technology at the brand’s state-of-the-art factory just outside Chicago.

For more information on the Bettinardi 2017 range featuring the colourful headcovers, visit www.jsint.com