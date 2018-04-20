Women’s Golf Day – Building Community Before Competition

In 7 weeks Women’s Golf Day (WGD) will take to fairways, ranges and simulators across the globe for the biggest celebration of women and girls golf in the world. Elisa Gaudet, founder of WGD, is on a mission to spread the word about the third annual event on June 5th. Just this week she spoke with Lauren Thompson at Golf Channel’s Morning Drive to explain how a passion project ended up creating a global golfing community.

With gender equality and equal opportunities for women firmly on everyone’s agenda, not just in golf, WGD was inadvertently launched at the right time and Elisa has found that people were ready to fully embrace the WGD concept, she explains, “Look at everything else that is going on the world, women empowerment, women supporting women, it (WGD) was super timely and what we have created is a community and I think that it is this community aspect that is so powerful, more than the golf.” The community extends beyond the golf course where she also highlighted the social media coverage of the day which encompassed the community spirit, everyone having fun and celebrating women and girls golf.

Elisa believes that one real issue preventing many women getting into golf has been a feeling of intimidation. Elisa spoke about how WGD has always encouraged participants to bring a friend commenting, “Women move in packs!” It has been the mixing of people that have never played golf with those who have which she credits as a “game changer”. “Golf has always been about community, but often women feel intimidated around golf. WGD is breaking down those barriers, getting women onto the golf course and acting as a platform to unite and showcase all the people and venues driving participation and welcoming women and girls part of the global golfing community.”

Elisa also touched on her personal battle with breast cancer since the 2017 WGD, talking about how although she found the diagnosis difficult to come to terms with, over time it was the WGD platform and the community that it had created which has helped in her recovery and made her want to tell people her story.

For the full Golf Channel Morning Drive interview with Elisa Gaudet, featuring details of WGD 2018 and Elisa’s journey to recovery from breast cancer, follow the links below:

https://www.golfchannel.com/video/gaudet-womens-golf-day-grows-and-creates-community/

https://www.golfchannel.com/video/gaudet-importance-ultra-sounds-diagnose-breast-cancer/

To register to host a Women’s Golf Day event visit https://womensgolfday.com/location-registration/

Partners and supporting organisations of WGD include: International Golf Federation, World Golf Foundation, LPGA, LET, European Tour Properties, TPC, NGCOA, EGCOA, ClubCorp, Billy Casper Golf, PGA TOUR Superstore, Ahead, EWGA, WIGI, International Council of Nurses, All Square, Expert Golf, and Troon International

