Touch Outdoor has Golfers Feeling their way to Aruba

Touch Outdoor, the UK’s only dedicated Golf outdoor media contractor, has launched its first campaign providing UK golfers everywhere a route to improve their game instantly via video fixes directly to their mobile phones, each fix providing clear and concise detail on how to address and fix a myriad of common golf woes.

At the same time golfers are given the chance to win a fantastic Caribbean Golf holiday. The amazing prize includes flights with a 7 night All Inclusive stay including all you can play golf at the stunning Divi Mega Resort in Aruba along with 20hours of 1to1 tuition with Feelgolf guru Don Ross.

Golfers can text for a fix of their choice and be included free in Aruba competition or they can gain free entry by simply leaving their email address at www.feelgolf.co.uk/aruba

Commencing in July the campaign runs through to September and there are still opportunities for ranges to benefit from not only this campaign but future incremental revenue by hosting Touch’s media panels and distance banners.

All Touch Outdoor formats are installed completely free of charge, following which those ranges can earn shared revenue streams without any risk or financial outlay from each media campaign Touch Outdoor deliver in the future.

Golf ranges who would like to become involved as a partner of Touch should visit www.touchoutdoor.co.uk or email info@touchoutdoor.co.uk to ensure they are included.

Fix your Slice, Stance, Chipping and Bunker play is provided by Touch Outdoor Limited and sponsored by Divi Mega Resorts, Feelgolf.Com and Aruba Tourism.

