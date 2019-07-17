Tim Southwell and John Dean confirm departure from GolfPunk

GolfPunk founder Tim Southwell and co-founder John Dean have confirmed their departure from the multi-award winning brand.

Southwell commented: “The UK IP for the brand has now been acquired by new owners, who have a very different vision for the brand than the founders. We have therefore decided to step aside, and focus on new media projects.”

Southwell added: “We would like to thank the players, golf brands, golf courses and resorts, who have supported us in both print and digital since our launch in 2004, and of course our readers. It has been an amazing journey, and we have made many new friends along the way, and hopefully helped in the process of moving the game forward. But sadly, our vision for the brand is not shared by the new owners of the UK IP, so we feel that we have no choice but to move on and create new brands that we can own and control.”

Southwell concluded: “This is not a step which we have chosen to take as we are still passionate about golf, but we feel that if we cannot steer the brand in the direction that we think it needs to go in, then we must move on.”

Tim is delighted to confirm he will continue to work with GolfPunk Germany on their editorial strategy and content.