The Social Golfer and Crown Golf renew and grow partnership for 3rd year

The Online Golf Club & Golf Society, The Social Golfer has confirmed that Crown Golf will be its official site sponsor for a third year running. Crown Golf (the UK’s leading Golf Club Operator) and The Social Golfer (TSG) have built an effective and commercial partnership over the last few years which has resulted in driving over £10k of Green Fees to the group in 2017.

However, this year’s agreement sees an addition to their effective partnership, with 2018 seeing ALL TSG PRO account holders receiving a FREE round of golf at Crown Courses (T&C’s apply) as part of their annual £24.99 membership fee*. Furthermore, Crown Golf will also replace The Altonwood Group as the Official Sponsor of the TSG MatchPlay Championship that runs throughout the summer months.

The two brands first partnered in 2016 and as a result Crown Golf saw over 350 rounds booked at Crown Courses by TSGers (their members) that year. The renewed partnership will include sponsorship of Blogs, Emails, Newsletter Promotions, Advertising and reciprocal Social Media promotions and website linking.

In the last 12 months, The Social Golfer team continue to provide its unique platform for its members, with over 1000 events being organised via the site with more than 5k+ rounds played on the site. In addition, the site network now holds over 5k Course reviews generated by its members. The online golf community also has over 5k registered users in the UK and 10k+ worldwide.

The agreement negotiated between Crown Golf Group Director of Sales & Marketing, Nikki Blacker and TSG Managing Director, Ian Mullins and will run throughout 2018.

Commenting on the deal, Blacker said: “We have thoroughly enjoyed developing this partnership with The Social Golfer over the last few years and its rewarding to see the agreement working on both a commercial and branding perspective. Ian has created a unique platform for nomadic golfers and we couldn’t be happier to renew our sponsorship. We can only see this partnership growing and their network continuing to provide us with a great platform on which to engage with this audience.”

Mullins went on to say “We were delighted that Nikki and her team has committed to working with us for another year. It’s also incredibly refreshing to work with a group that both understands what we are trying to create with our platform and one that is fun to work with. We believe this renewed sponsorship will provide our members the opportunity to sample some of the great courses Crown have to offer and at some fantastic rates!”

*Rising to £29.98 from 1st April 2018

For more information, please contact: theteam@thesocialgolfer.com

Crown Golf https://crown-golf.co.uk/