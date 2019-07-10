R&A Extends Sky Sports’ Open Deal Until 2024

The R&A and Sky Sports have extended the agreement for the award-winning live coverage of The Open through to 2024.

The agreement also covers the AIG Women’s British Open and the Senior Open presented by Rolex, as well as The Amateur and Women’s Amateur championships, the Walker Cup and Curtis Cup.

The Open will be part of a comprehensive schedule of live golf shown by Sky Sports, including more than 100 tournaments in 2019, with all four men’s majors, all five women’s majors and the Solheim Cup.

Martin Slumbers, Chief Executive of The R&A, said: “The Open is one of the world’s great sporting events and is watched by many millions of viewers around the globe. Our partnership with Sky has helped us deliver BAFTA-winning coverage of The Open, and present the drama and excitement of the Championship from the opening shot to the closing putt in a dynamic and entertaining way. We look forward to working with them to continue to improve and elevate the coverage of The Open and our other professional and amateur championships in the years to come.”

Sky Sports Managing Director Rob Webster said: “The Open is an iconic moment of summer sporting brilliance and over the past three years Sky Sports has elevated the coverage to new heights. We’re delighted to continue our partnership with The R&A until 2024. We respect the history and traditions of The Open but know that together we can keep finding new and innovative ways to help tell its stories.”

Sky Sports first broadcast The Open in 2016 from Royal Troon, winning a BAFTA for its coverage across a dedicated channel, which included the first tee shot live for the first time.

Sky Sports customers can watch live coverage of all of its golf output in HD via Sky Q, while golf fans without a Sky contract can watch the action by subscribing to NOW TV for one day (£8.99), a week (£14.99) or a month (£14.99).