PowaKaddy picks up media plaudits

PowaKaddy’s popularity in the electronic trolley market has been highlighted by impressive performances in recent Golf Monthly and Today’s Golfer annual awards, with the company gaining recognition for the recently-launched C2i GPS trolley and the continued success of the Freeway series.

The C2i GPS was a top performer, being praised highly by both Golf Monthly and Today’s Golfer for its technological and functional benefits. New for 2019, the C2i GPS features a fully-integrated GPS system in the handle, which is preloaded with over 38,000 courses worldwide. The ultra-lightweight construction and high-performance chassis allows the trolley to fold in simple two-step process, making it 20 per cent smaller than its nearest competitor.

Highlighting the ease of use of the trolley, Today’s Golfer said: “Electric trolleys are rapidly evolving into light, compact, multi-functional devices, and the C2i GPS is right at the cutting edge.”

Echoing these sentiments, the Golf Monthly judging panel stated: “It is simple to assemble, takes up a surprisingly small amount of space and offers very useful features, making it a shoo-in for this year’s Editor’s Choice list.”

The FW5s also collected an award in the trolley category for Golf Monthly, while the brand’s Dri Edition cart bag was also recognised with awards from both magazines.

Following the announcement of the awards, PowaKaddy CEO David Catford commented: “We are thrilled to be presented with these fantastic awards from some of the leading publishers in the industry. It’s a testament to our in-house engineering team who work tirelessly to create the best possible products for golfers and demonstrates our commitment to maintaining our position as the UK’s best-selling electronic trolley company.”