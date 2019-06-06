Mizuno JPX919 Hot Metal irons scoop MyGolfSpy.com award

Mizuno’s JPX919 Hot Metal irons have been awarded the title of ‘Most Wanted’ game improvement irons of 2019 by US-based equipment website MyGolfSpy.com.

“Outside of Japan, Mizuno has generally been pigeonholed as a better players iron manufacturer,” said Chris Voshall from Mizuno USA. “Winning consumer tests with irons like the JPX919 Hot Metal is a nice balance to the wins on tour that golfers have come to expect from us.”

With 17 of the top game-improvement models put to the test by MyGolfSpy.com, and over 10,000 shots hit, the Mizuno JPX 919 Hot Metal was praised unanimously for its looks, feel and alignment, with testers citing its soft, yet powerful feel at impact.

The irons performed exceptionally well for accuracy and forgiveness, ranking top-ten for ‘proximity to hole’ and ‘shot area’ for all three clubs tested. Ball speed, carry distance and total distance were exceptionally consistent, and JPX 919 Hot Metal was also rated one of the best on test for slower swing speed golfers.