GolfPunk Launches Christmas Advent Calendar Promotion

has launched its Christmas Advent Calendar promotion, with readers able to win a different prize every day in December right up to Christmas day, when the winners will all be announced and the final grand prize unveiled.

GolfPunk CEO Tim Southwell commented: “We’ve had fantastic support from the trade for our Christmas Advent Calendar promotion, and we’ve got over £4,500 worth of prizes to give away as a thank you to all our readers in the run up to Christmas.

Southwell added: “We’ve got all the categories in golf boxed off, from travel, golf courses, equipment, training aids and technology, and fashion. Our readers can win everything from rounds at the Shire, Princes, and St Mellion, to a pair of G/Fore shoes, a Big Max stand-bag, wedges from Mizuno, an outfit from Trendy Golf and J.Lindeberg, to a Sky Pro, a Shot Scope and a Hole More Putts putting aid.”

GolfPunk has also had support from Golf Pride, McGregor Golf, Caddy Cell, Zen Oracle Putters, Stratford Park Hotel & Golf Club, Tewksbury Park Golf Club, Berkhamstead GC, Stuburt, Max Golf Protein, Druh Belts, Ojee Golf, Sun Mountain and finally Bunker Mentality.

Southwell concluded: “We’d really like to thank everyone for their support for what we think will be a great month of promotional activity. We’re going to be pushing this right across all our social media channels, as well as on the website itself, of course.”

GolfPunk www.Golfpunkhq.com