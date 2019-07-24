GolfPunk confirm new management team and ownership

Golf Punk UK Limited has purchased the website www.golfpunkhq.com and associated intellectual property, including the brand assets and back catalogue of Golf Punk Media Limited, which went into administration in March 2019.

The new company is headed by David Adair and Martin Spiller who are keen golfing enthusiasts and big supporters of the GolfPunk brand.

“I love the GolfPunk brand and what it stands for,” said CEO Adair, “as a lifelong golfer and enthusiast, I love the idea of a brand which promotes golf for the masses. As a result of the lack of investment and strategic direction the brand and the quality of its offering has rather drifted in recent times. We aim to build a team and platform that puts GolfPunk squarely back where it should be for readers, brands and the golf industry.”

The founders, Tim Southwell and John Dean are not involved with the new business. Adair commented “There is a clear opportunity to build on the GolfPunk heritage and values, but times have changed and with the dawn of the digital age GolfPunk is operating in a very different world. Sadly, we could not convince Tim and John as to the changes required and so we have parted amicably.”

“Our initial discussions with golfing partners and brand suggest there is a lot of love for GolfPunk,” says COO Spiller, “however, the feedback is broadly unanimous that in a very competitive marketplace GolfPunk needs to define more clearly its dynamic and develop its offering in the digital environment.”

Plans are in place to invest in the core website, build an agile and digital focussed team, add regular content pillars and increase the number of partnerships across the site. GolfPunk will also build a community of serious golfers under the “GolfPunk Clubhouse” brand.

“We’re very excited by the opportunity to build and take this brand forward,” says Adair, “and we believe there is a great foundation from which we can restore the GolfPunk at the forefront of the non-traditional golf press whilst doing it in a sustainable manner.’”

Plans for the site, partnerships and investment will be phased in gradually over the next six months and the focus is to work with key brands for what the team know will be an exciting

