Editor’s Choice Proves A Big Result For Sports Impact

Brands represented by specialist PR & marketing agency Sports Impact accounted for almost a quarter (23%) of Golf Monthly’s new Editor’s Choice ‘Best Gear of 2018’ line up in its latest issue out today.

No fewer than ten agency clients featured in the leading magazine’s selection published in a 36-page supplement guide to the best golf gear on the market this year, each with at least one outstanding product on offer.

Innovative trolley brand Motocaddy was credited with three exceptional lines – the ‘cutting edge’ S5 CONNECT powered GPS model, the ‘sophisticated’ CUBE CONNECT push model and the new Pro-Series Cart bag – while Sun Mountain had two in the form of its flagship H2NO Superlite stand bag ‘with superb waterproofing’ and the incomparable Club Glider travel bag that was declared a ‘no brainer’ selection.

Other Sports Impact clients to be included were Wilson Staff (C300 forged irons); Galvin Green (Interface-1 Lance jacket); Duca del Cosma (KUBA shoes); Foresight Sports (GCQuad launch monitor); Bettinardi (BB1 putter); SuperStroke (putter grips); Volvik (Vivid balls); and Arccos 360 (shot tracking & analysis sensors).

“We’re fortunate and proud to promote such a strong line up of quality products that can make such a tangible difference to the enjoyment of the game and it’s great to see these brands gain the recognition they deserve in such exclusive company,” said CEO John Collard.

The ten agency brands were spread across nine of the 13 award categories that covered every facet of the golf industry.

Explaining the criteria for selection, editor Michael Harris said: “We were first and foremost looking for creativity – products that overcame challenges in a unique way and made us take a step back and think ‘what a great idea’…the items featured move the needle in their respective categories.”

The Wilson Staff C300 forged irons were seen as ‘a good example’ of the brand’s capability to make some really great products with speed-enhancing Power Holes technology. The ‘impressively versatile’ Galvin Green Lance Interface-1 jacket was said to offer great value for money, since the magazine agreed with the brand’s premise that the new garment could be worn 95 out of 100 rounds.

Used to deliver launch monitor data on the selected golf clubs, the Foresight Sports’ GCQuad, with the recent addition of its putting analysis and increased hitting area, was viewed as undoubtedly ‘one of the hottest products in world golf.’

And, when it came to crediting Duca del Cosma’s KUBA model, ‘It’s not just the looks that impress. This lightweight, extremely comfortable shoe offers great support…is stylish and contemporary with some great colour options.’ The impressive Arccos 360 performance tacking system was described as ‘a great tool for players looking to improve’.

The matte-finish of the Volvik Vivid golf balls ‘enhances your focus and they’re easy to spot’ for those mid-handicap players seeking distance without sacrificing feel around the greens, according to Golf Monthly; while the Bettinardi BB1 milled putter was said to deliver ‘exceptional touch and a great impact sensation’ for outstanding feel and distance control from a blade model.

