Clubs to Hire to Distribute Inside Golf Magazine

Clubs to Hire and Inside Golf Magazine (UK) have reached agreement for the bi-monthly magazine to be available with Club Hires and foot traffic across its European Airport Shops including Faro, Faro and Malaga, Alicante, Palma and Lisbon. Inside Golf Magazine (UK) with its increase in course and travel features is the perfect fit for the travelling golfer allowing reviews on courses and the new resort feature to assist with the travel plans in choosing destinations and courses to play.

Tony Judge of Clubs to Hire said “We are delighted to partner with Inside Golf as our customers are always keen to read up on the latest resorts and products available in the market place. Our clients will get a copy of the magazine when collecting their clubs and can browse through the magazine during their trip abroad. We see it as a very informative publication and a great fit for the travelling golfer”.

“Partnering with Clubs to Hire is a perfect mix for our golfing audience” said Steve Bedlow CEO of Inside Golf “we are relaunching the magazine with bi-monthly editions into new distribution areas and concentrating our content on course, destination and travel reviews with one off special features along the way – content we believe golfers enjoy and engage with”

Golfers looking at getting away will be able to read reviews and find local Clubs to Hire centres to help the process of travelling light without lugging golf equipment and paying excessive travel costs. With the website carrying increased numbers of reviews and travel ideas golfers will be able to obtain independent reviews and features on selected destinations.

Clubs to Hire handles up to 350,000 annual visits from golfers to their website and 75,000 requests for rental clubs at 26 locations around the world, including popular golfing regions in the United States, South Africa and five countries across the Mediterranean and offer the latest clubs on the market from £32 per set per week.

Golfers can go online to pre-select sets of the latest clubs on the market and pick their putter of choice on arrival, which are then either collected from shops in airport terminal buildings, or delivered direct to hotels or golf courses for even greater convenience.

The following destinations are currently served by ClubstoHire.com: Spain – Alicante, Costa Dorada, Girona, Gran Canaria , Malaga, Murcia, Palma (Majorca) & Tenerife; Portugal – Faro, Lisbon & Madeira; Cyprus – Paphos; Morocco – Marrakesh; Turkey – Belek; South Africa – Cape Town; United States – Orlando, Florida & Scottsdale, Arizona; UK & Ireland – Dublin & Edinburgh; Australia – Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne.

Inside Golf Magazine (UK) is a magazine new to the golfing landscape but with a growing readership across the UK and overseas. The publishers are working on putting the magazine into the hands of golfers with Inside Course reviews, destinations and travel reviews and giving honest feedback and giving golfers some different choices on travel destinations.

The distribution includes Clubs to Hire European stores, London offices and apartments, and retail partners include selected golf clubs and Hotel golf resorts.

Inside Golf Magazine www.insidegolfmag.com

Clubs to Hire www.clubstohire.com