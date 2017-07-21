Brand New Regional Title from the creators of ‘Golf International’

Atlantic Golf & Lifestyle is dedicated to golfers in Cornwall & Devon and, says Advertising Director Peter Simmons, this targeted distribution from coast to coast offers a unique opportunity to engage with a prime ABC1 audience.

Launched in June 2017, with four regular issues scheduled for the remainder of the golfing season – and a special Christmas edition pencilled-in for late November – Atlantic Golf & LifeStyle promises to be an exciting luxury magazine from a team with a proven and impressive track record in the world of golf publishing.

The driving force behind the project is Cornwall native Richard Simmons, the founding editor of Golf International magazine, whose wealth of editorial experience and extensive list of industry contacts suggests this will be no ordinary regional publication.

The GI connection is reinforced with Peter Simmons taking up the role of Advertising Director while Tony Seagrave – GI’s long-time creative director – takes care of all things brand and design.

Conceived and crafted out of a life-long passion for golf and a love of the West Country, Atlantic Golf & LifeStyle will deliver high quality editorial to a targeted and affluent audience eager to discover the very best Cornwall & Devon have to offer, both on and off the course. Regional news and interest will share a platform with wider issues in the game and the stars on the global stage – a truly unique magazine dedicated to an audience of over 25,000 registered golfers active at the 80 golf clubs located throughout Cornwall & Devon… not to mention the thousands who visit each year for the promise of great golf and unrivalled hospitality, coast to coast.

“The concept is simple,” says Richard Simmons. “Our aim is to produce a dedicated regional title that bears all the hallmarks of a quality national magazine in terms of the calibre of editorial, design, print and production while shaping the content to reflect the incredible golf and the lifestyle on offer here in the West Country.”

Atlantic Golf & LifeStyle http://atlanticgolf.co.uk/

