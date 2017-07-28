BBC Sport announces live coverage of US PGA Championship

BBC Sport announces its live TV, radio and digital coverage of the 2017 US PGA Championship between 10 – 13 August, bringing one of the major events in the world golfing calendar to fans, free-to-air across the UK.

Spanning a weekend that sees the BBC showcasing world class events such as the World Athletics Championships on BBC One and BBC Two and the BBC Proms on BBC Four, plus the opening weekend of the Premier League season, the live TV coverage of the Championship will kick off on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport online and BBC Red Button with the conclusion of each day’s play also shown on BBC Two.

TV coverage will be presented by Eilidh Barbour, alongside the best-known voices of the game; Peter Alliss and Ken Brown.

BBC Radio 5 live and sports extra will also again broadcast live from the Championship, led by Iain Carter and Jay Townsend.

The US PGA joins the BBC’s golf portfolio which includes live radio and extended TV highlights of The Open Championship, the Women’s British Open at Kingsbarns between 3 – 6 August and live TV and radio coverage of the Masters from Augusta.

Barbara Slater, Director BBC Sport, says: “We are delighted to be able to offer golf fans free to air TV coverage of the US PGA Championship, bringing together the best players in the world over 4 exciting days of action from the Quail Hollow Club in North Carolina”

Full BBC live 2017 US PGA Championship broadcast schedule*

Thursday 10 August

1800-0015 – BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website, BBC iPlayer

2320-0015 – BBC Two

2200-0100 – Radio 5 live sports extra

Friday 11 August

1800-0015 – BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website, BBC iPlayer

2305-0015 – BBC Two

2200-0100 – Radio 5 live sports extra

Saturday 12 August

1900-0015 – BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website, BBC iPlayer

2230-0015 – BBC Two

2200-0100 – Radio 5 live sports extra

Sunday 13 August

1900-0015 – BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website, BBC iPlayer

2200-0015 – BBC Two

2200-0100 – Radio 5 live

*All schedules are subject to change

BBC Golf http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/golf

