BBC renews European Tour TV rights deal

The BBC has announced an extension of its broadcast deal with the European Tour, ensuring coverage of the Ryder Cup until 2022 and several other high profile tournaments.

The 2020 contest in the US, held at Whistling Straits and the 2022 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone in Italy will be covered via TV highlights, radio commentary and clips on the BBC Sport website.

In addition to the Ryder Cup, the new deal also sees the BBC retaining TV highlights of the BMW PGA Championship and Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open, as well as a new addition, the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai, until 2022.

Barbara Slater, Director BBC Sport, said: “We are pleased that our audiences can continue to enjoy such a special event as the Ryder Cup, bringing the tournament to the widest possible audience.”

Rufus Hack, the European Tour’s Chief Content Officer, said: “The Ryder Cup is one of global sport’s most watched events and this extension to our long term relationship with the BBC means viewers in the UK will be able to continue to follow it across the BBC. We’re delighted viewers can also follow three of our Rolex Series events, including our season-ending DP World Tour Championship, Dubai.”