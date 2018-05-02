Arccos 360 Captures New Press Award

Arccos 360, the pioneering on-course data tracking system, has been awarded a prestigious Editor’s Choice Award on both sides of the Atlantic this year, as leading UK magazine Golf Monthly has followed America’s Golf Digest in acclaiming

the game-changing product.

In the first series of Editor’s Choice selections published in its June edition, Golf Monthly, the world’s longest-running golf magazine, named Arccos 360 as one of the most important products in its hi-tech gadgets category for 2018 and “a great tool for players looking to improve.”

Editor Michael Harris commented: “Arccos 360 was an obvious choice for our new award as one of the stand-out golfing products. In a short time, it has already made a significant impact on the game, because it captures each and every shot that a golfer plays and provides advanced analytics that can transform scoring and improve handicaps dramatically.”

Since its introduction, Arccos 360 has been used in more than 750,000 rounds of golf on over 40,000 courses around the world. Last year, users improved their handicap by an average of 3.55 strokes. It has registered 418 million GPS course mapping data points and accumulated 26 billion time-stamped, geotagged data points on golfer behaviours – making it golf’s richest data set. It is also both iOS and Android compatible.

Andrew Turner, Director of International Sales at Arccos Golf said: “Gaining such a prized accolade from Golf Monthly is very special and a great addition to the recent Golf Digest award. “We’re able to leverage the power of the Arccos 360 data set, cloud computing and artificial intelligence to deliver unrivalled insights that help golfers of all skill levels to maximise their potential and enjoyment of the game” he added.

Arccos 360 was recently paired with Arccos Caddie to deliver automatic data capture and provide the majority of golfers who don’t have access to a real caddie with the chance to make informed decisions out on the course. More product information can be found at www.arccosgolf.com