100 Greatest Golf Resorts 2018 Edition

The first category for the 100 Greatest Golf Resorts 2018 is now open for voting. The Top 20 European Golf Resorts lists the entrants considered by Great Golf Media and their public to be the top golf resorts in Europe, the question is, who will be the winner?

Over the remainder of 2017 a further five Categories will be open for voting with a final push to crown the winners in the special edition 100 Greatest Golf Resorts in January.

Applicants are voted for on a range of areas that includes Accommodation, Food, Facilities, Service and Golf.

With the 100 Greatest fast becoming the benchmark for Resorts to aspire to, entry has been a closely guarded secret with even the qualifying resorts unaware that they were in the running.

Upcoming Top 20 Categories will include “Top Gourmet and “Top Family Friendly” among others.

